Xcite Automotive Announces Ryan Gee as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

Promotion reinforces Gee's role in creating new levels of operational excellence and customer satisfaction

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xcite Automotive today announced the elevation of Ryan Gee from President to Chief Executive Officer, marking the company's next phase of operational excellence, product innovation, and customer-focused growth.

Gee has played a central leadership role in Xcite's evolution since 2024, helping scale the company's merchandising services and platform while expanding relationships with dealer groups, OEMs, and strategic partners across the United States.

As CEO, Gee will continue driving Xcite's focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer experience to help dealerships modernize their physical and digital frontlines.

"Over the past few years, Ryan has shaped the modern Xcite Automotive," said Cam Smith, Executive Chairman of Xcite. "His strategic mindset, focus on operational excellence, and commitment to customer success make him the ideal person to lead Xcite in its next chapter of growth, innovation, and market leadership."

Under Gee's leadership, Xcite will prioritize three core strategic areas:

Accelerating new products and digital merchandising capabilities

Delivering high quality, plus-one services

Scaling intelligently and sustainably through operational discipline and customer focus

"Our focus remains simple: helping dealers move inventory faster through better merchandising, stronger workflows, and innovative digital experiences," said Ryan Gee, CEO of Xcite Automotive. "We're continuing to invest in the operational capabilities that create measurable outcomes for our customers and help them compete and sell more effectively."

Xcite Automotive continues to build momentum as dealerships and OEMs place greater emphasis on merchandising performance, inventory efficiency, and customer engagement. The company's technology and services help dealerships improve vehicle presentation, accelerate frontline readiness, and deliver stronger online shopping experiences.

About Xcite Automotive

Xcite Automotive is a nationwide leader in automotive merchandising technology and services, offering professional photography, videography, detailing, reconditioning, and software to OEMs, dealer groups, and independent dealerships. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer success, Xcite helps automotive dealers sell more cars in less time. For more information, visit xciteauto.com.

Media Contact

Dan Dillon, Xcite Automotive, 1 9197973158, [email protected], https://www.xciteauto.com/

SOURCE Xcite Automotive