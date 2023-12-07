Xcitium Partners with AccuKnox for CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) Integration

"We are delighted that Xcitium has decided to partner with AccuKnox. Our joint solution will empower customers to better protect their organizations across endpoints, cloud, and network applications." - Emre Kulali, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Accuknox. Post this

From one unified platform, Xcitium's endpoint, network and cloud security is seamlessly integrated with IT remote-ops power tools for consolidated operations that provide:

Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) with patented ZeroDwell Containment

Firewall (FW)

Anti-virus (AV) /NextGen Anti-virus (NGAV)

Host Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)

Unified Endpoint Management (EM)

Continuous Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

24/7/365 Human-Led Managed SOC Monitoring, Alerting, and Investigation (MDR)

No-Retainer Incident Response (IR) PLUS Unlimited No-Cost IR Hours

Expert Threat Hunting & Global Threat Intelligence

Extended Cloud and Network Monitoring (XDR) with ZeroDwell plus AccuKnox CNAPP (CSPM and CWPP)

AccuKnox® is a Core Contributor to the industry's leading Kubernetes run-time security platform, KubeArmor®, a project that has been adopted by CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation). KubeArmor has achieved 700,000+ downloads and is gaining tremendous adoption. AccuKnox, Zero Trust Enterprise CNAPP is built on KubeArmor and is an integrated Cloud Native Security platform that includes:

CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management)

CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)

CIEM/KIEM (Cloud/Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)

AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP features include:

Agentless Cloud Security

Integrated Static (ASPM, CSPM) and Zero Trust led Run-time Security (CWPP)

Support for all Public Clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle)

Support for On-Prem (Air gapped), Private Clouds (OpenShift, VMWare) or Hybrid Clouds

OpenSource (KubeArmor) led, DevSecOps powered

Automated prioritization of vulnerabilities

Support for Modern Workloads (Kubernetes orchestrated or un-orchestrated) and Traditional Workloads (Virtual Machine, Bare Metal)

Delivered in a Developer-Centric, Shift Left, DevSecOps model

Integration with multiple tools, providing flexible security needs of an organization with specific security needs through SOARCAST® (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response; Continuous Application Security Testing)

By bringing together these critical security controls into one solution, Xcitium streamlines protection, detection and response across users' endpoints and networks. AccuKnox CNAPP complements these capabilities by delivering security and compliance for multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments and workloads. Together, they strengthen security across a user's extended architecture. With remote and hybrid work on the rise, it's crucial for organizations to safeguard not just endpoints, but their entire cloud and network footprint. By integrating Xcitium's endpoint protection and AccuKnox's cloud-based controls, customers can achieve consistent security, visibility, and governance across today's distributed IT landscapes.

"We are thrilled to partner with a modern Cloud Native CNAPP innovator like AccuKnox. Their comprehensive integrated offering, flexible deployment options, dedication to R&D, and history of successful partnerships make them an ideal match for augmenting Xcitium's disruptive ZeroDwell EDR, MDR and XDR solutions suite. Together, we can deliver an integrated solution that greatly benefits our customers. This partnership enables us to bring robust and secure offerings to the global marketplace through our direct, indirect and MSSP channels," said Ken Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Xcitium.

"We are delighted that Xcitium, an innovator in the Detection and Response sector, has decided to partner with AccuKnox. Our joint solution will empower customers to better protect their organizations across endpoints, cloud, and network applications. We look forward to a great partnership with them in addressing the current and emerging threat landscape and delivering compelling technical and business value to Xcitium and its customers and partners," said Emre Kulali, VP - Strategic Partnerships.

AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP is in GA (General Availability) now and is in Production at several leading customers. It is available through all channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Resellers, and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) globally.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is funded by leading CyberSecurity Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. www.accuknox.com

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 6,000 organizational customers and partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses CPU-Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware and ransomware before they cause any damage. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), managed detection & response (MDR), and extended managed detection & response (XDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has had a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. www.xcitium.com

Media Contact

MeiLee Langley, Xcitium, 1 7137024481, [email protected], www.xcitium.com

SOURCE Xcitium