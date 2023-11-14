Xcitium Partners with Telarus to Strengthen Cybersecurity Solutions

"With the joint forces of Xcitium and Telarus, technology advisors can offer comprehensive and robust security solutions to keep pace with the ever-changing threat landscape." - Michael Costantino, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, North America for Xcitium Post this

The cyber landscape is constantly evolving, and with the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, organizations must remain proactive and vigilant in safeguarding their data and infrastructure. By joining forces with Telarus, Xcitium is poised to further advance its mission of providing innovative, resilient, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with Telarus in our ongoing mission to secure businesses and protect their critical assets," said Michael Costantino, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, North America for Xcitium. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality cybersecurity services. With the joint forces of Xcitium and Telarus, technology advisors can offer comprehensive and robust security solutions to keep pace with the ever-changing threat landscape."

Telarus is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "Our collaboration with Xcitium enables us to expand our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, enhancing our ability to address the evolving threats and challenges faced by businesses," stated Jason Stein, Vice President of Advanced Solutions-Cybersecurity at Telarus. "Together, we aim to set new standards for proactive and comprehensive cybersecurity services, and we look forward to helping businesses secure their digital environments."

Costantino continued, "We consistently supersede industry leaders in the endpoint space. Our partnership with Telarus enables their channel partners to excel in this sector as well. With Xcitium, Telarus technology advisors will be able to explore broader opportunities and enhance their client retention. This is another milestone in Xcitium's plan to become channel-focused by the end of this year."

For more information about Xcitium and its cybersecurity services, please visit xcitium.com. To learn more about Telarus cybersecurity solutions, please visit telarus.com/solutions.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 5,000 organizational customers and partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses CPU-Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware and ransomware before they cause any damage. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes endpoint detection & response (EDR), managed detection & response (MDR), and extended managed detection & response (XDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

About Telarus

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating technology advisor success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives

