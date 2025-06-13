XClad Cabinets and Sauder Building Products Partner to Elevate the Garage Cabinet Space

This partnership with Sauder Building Products allows us to bring XClad to a broader audience through a trusted and proven distribution channel, with a product that's truly unique in the industry - Chris Tutuska, Product Director at Funder by Genesis Post this

Made to protect. Built to last.

"This partnership with Sauder Building Products allows us to bring XClad to a broader audience through a trusted and proven distribution channel," said Chris Tutuska, Product Director at Funder by Genesis. "Their expertise in the closet and home organization market, combined with our cutting-edge manufacturing, provide the perfect conditions for us to offer a product that's truly unique in the industry."

XClad offers six commanding colors, curated for the garage space, with the option to mix and match interior shelving and panel colors, countertop materials and heavy-duty hardware, like stainless steel pulls.

Heading to Closet Expo in West Palm Beach, June 11 – 13th? Stop by Genesis Products Booth 316 to experience the power of XClad Cabinets up close. Or see how it delivers the XFactor at http://www.XCladCabinets.com.

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Recreational Vehicle, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.

