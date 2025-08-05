XConn and ScaleFlux Partner to Optimize CXL 3.1 Interoperability for AI and Cloud Infrastructure

"By optimizing our CXL 3.1 switch to work seamlessly with ScaleFlux's MC500 memory controller, we're giving customers a production-ready path to unlock the full potential of CXL-based memory pooling and disaggregation in AI and cloud environments." Post this

"This is a major step forward for the Compute Express Link® (CXL) ecosystem," said Gerry Fan, CEO of XConn Technologies. "By optimizing our CXL 3.1 switch to work seamlessly with ScaleFlux's MC500 memory controller, we're giving customers a production-ready path to unlock the full potential of CXL-based memory pooling and disaggregation in AI and cloud environments."

The ScaleFlux MC500 CXL 3.1 Type 3 controller, developed in close collaboration with hyperscalers, memory providers, and CPU vendors, introduces a groundbreaking list decoding ECC architecture to deliver unmatched reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) in DRAM-based memory systems. Combined with production-grade, turnkey firmware, the MC500 accelerates deployment for data centers adopting CXL memory infrastructure.

"Our partnership with XConn underscores our commitment to building a robust and interoperable CXL ecosystem," said Hao Zhong, CEO and Co-founder of ScaleFlux. "The combination of our MC500 controller's advanced ECC technology and XConn's hybrid CXL 3.1 switch offers data centers and AI infrastructure providers a highly reliable, low-latency solution to efficiently scale memory capacity and bandwidth for their AI and enterprise applications."

The joint demonstration at FMS25 will showcase a fully functional system featuring AMD processors, the XConn CXL 3.1 switch, and the ScaleFlux MC500 memory controller working together to power a high-performance, disaggregated memory platform.

"CXL is critical to accelerating the development of next-generation memory and compute technologies powering critical AI and HPC workloads," said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions, AMD. "Our collaboration with XConn and ScaleFlux strengthens ecosystem interoperability efforts that enable memory disaggregation and infrastructure flexibility for the modern AI data center."

With this announcement, XConn continues its mission to accelerate the adoption of CXL 3.1 infrastructure through standards-based innovation, ecosystem collaboration, and customer-ready solutions that scale with the performance demands of next-generation AI and cloud applications.

XConn will also be presenting during FMS25, furthering industry advocacy for the advancement of the CXL standard. Jianping Jiang, Senior Vice President, Business Development will be among the panelists to deliver the session "How CXL Transforms Server Memory Infrastructure" at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6.

XConn additionally announced today that it will deliver an end-to-end PCIe Gen 6 demonstration during FMS25. See related news here.

About XConn Technologies

XConn Technologies Holdings, Inc. (XConn) is the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect technology for high-performance computing and AI applications. The company is the industry's first to deliver a hybrid switch supporting both CXL and PCIe on a single chip. Privately funded, XConn is setting the benchmark for data center interconnect with scalability, flexibility and performance. For more information visit: xconn-tech.com.

About ScaleFlux

In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of enterprise storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a holistic approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology promises not just to manage the data deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit scaleflux.com.

