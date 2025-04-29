XConn Technologies Demonstrates Dynamic Memory Allocation Breakthrough Using CXL® Switch and AMD Technologies at CXL DevCon 2025

"By combining AMD EPYC processors with the XConn Apollo CXL switch, XConn are helping to deliver on highly-flexible and adaptive memory infrastructure for next-gen data centers." Post this

"Memory agility is the next frontier in computing, and this demonstration is a pivotal step toward delivering scalable, software-defined infrastructure for the most demanding AI and HPC environments," said JP Jiang, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Management at XConn. "With CXL-enabled dynamic memory allocation, we're showing how memory can be pooled and distributed in real time, unlocking efficiencies that static architectures simply can't deliver."

At the core of the demo is XConn's Apollo CXL switch, the industry's first to support both CXL 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 on a single chip. The switch enables terabyte-scale memory expansion with near-native latency and coherent memory access across CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators, including the 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors.

"CXL switching offers tremendous potential for the next generation of datacenter computing, especially in use cases like distributed shared memory, which can greatly enhance efficiency and reduce costs for data-intensive applications," said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions, AMD. "By combining AMD EPYC processors with the XConn Apollo CXL switch, XConn are helping to deliver on highly-flexible and adaptive memory infrastructure for next-gen data centers."

Key benefits of XConn's CXL-based dynamic memory allocation on display during the event include:

On-Demand Memory Pooling: Share and scale memory across systems to avoid over-provisioning.

Low Latency Performance: Coherent access ensures memory behaves like local DRAM.

Terabyte-Scale Expansion: Ideal for AI inference KV caching, in-memory databases, and virtualization workloads.

CXL DevCon 2025 attendees can experience the live demo at the XConn booth and learn more about the breakthrough in the technical session, "Showcasing a CXL 2.0 Memory Pooling/Sharing System," presented by XConn's Jiang on April 29 at 2:40 p.m.

Production samples of XConn Apollo XC50256 are available now. To request a customer sample and/or Apollo reference board, contact XConn at xconn-tech.com.

About XConn Technologies

XConn Technologies Holdings, Inc. (XConn) is the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect technology for high-performance computing and AI applications. The company is the industry's first to deliver a hybrid switch supporting both CXL 2.0 and PCIe Gen5 on a single chip. Privately funded, XConn is setting the benchmark for data center interconnect with scalability, flexibility and performance. For more information visit: xconn-tech.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Media Contact

Erin Jones, XConn Technologies, 1 704.664.2170, [email protected], xconn-tech.com

SOURCE XConn Technologies