XConn Technologies Unveils New Apollo 2 Hybrid Switch Compliant with CXL 3.1 and PCIe Gen 6.2 Standards

"Building on the success of our Apollo 1 switch, the Apollo 2 switch represents a significant advancement in our technology roadmap," said Gerry Fan, CEO of XConn Technologies. "This switch not only meets the latest standards of CXL and PCIe but also provides unprecedented density and scalability, which are crucial for the evolving demands of modern data centers and computing architectures."

Industry leaders are recognizing the Apollo 2 for its innovative design and substantial contributions to the field of computational technology.

"The rapid evolution of AI and high-performance computing applications is driving the need for proven interconnect solutions for keystone companies like XConn," said Neeraj Paliwal, Senior Vice President of IP Product Management at Synopsys. "XConn's Apollo 2 switch demonstrates the advantages of integrating Synopsys' silicon-proven IP to meet the latest CXL 3.x and PCIe 6.x requirements. By leveraging Synopsys' best-in-class and standards-based PCIe and CXL IP solutions, XConn is minimizing integration risk while optimizing performance, power efficiency, and interoperability, which are key factors in accelerating next-generation computing architectures."

"CXL 3.1 revolutionizes memory pooling and sharing and PCIe 6.2 doubles bandwidth with improved power efficiency which reduces the total cost of ownership in AI and HPC environments while ensuring seamless high-speed data movement for next generation accelerators and workloads," said Brandon Hoff, Research Director, Enabling Technologies: Datacenter Semiconductors, IDC. "XConn, with its Apollo 2 switch, is driving the next evolution of connectivity, empowering both enterprise and hyperscaler environments with cutting-edge interconnect solutions."

About XConn Technologies

XConn Technologies Holdings, Inc. (XConn) is the innovation leader in next-generation interconnect technology for high-performance computing and AI applications. The company is the industry's first to deliver a hybrid switch supporting both CXL 2.0 and PCIe Gen5 on a single chip. Privately funded, XConn is setting the benchmark for data center interconnect with scalability, flexibility and performance. For more information visit: xconn-tech.com.

