Xebia Appoints Preetpal Singh as Group MD of Product & Platform Engineering to Accelerate Growth Through Go-to-Market Transformation

Before joining Xebia, Preetpal held several senior leadership roles at Persistent Systems, where he served as Senior Vice President of Intelligent Automation. During his 21 years there, Preetpal led transformative projects that significantly increased operational efficiency and revenue for global enterprises. His deep background in technology as an architect, along with his ability to integrate multiple service lines to help customers leverage Hyper-automation and AI for a competitive edge, has been his forte. His commercial acumen will also help define the future of Xebia's product and platform strategy, which integrates Cloud and Data, Intelligent Automation and Applied AI, and GenAI propositions.

Anand Sahay, Global CEO of Xebia, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment:

"Preetpal's leadership is a critical part of our strategy to build an integrated value proposition to solve our customer's industry-specific problems and help them achieve business outcomes. His extensive experience in both technology and business will ensure Xebia continues to deliver cutting-edge, AI-first solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are confident that his leadership and vision will drive extraordinary outcomes for Xebia and our partners."

Preetpal Singh, Group Managing Director of Product and Platform Engineering, said:

"I am excited to kickstart this chapter at Xebia at a time when it is experiencing impressive growth. Our mission is crystal clear – to leverage our authority in consulting and software development services in key areas like Intelligent Automation, Applied and Gen AI, Data and Cloud to help our clients transform their business for improved outcomes. What stood out to me most about Xebia is its commitment to quality without compromise – it sets a high bar for itself and the industry. Additionally, Xebia leads from the front in terms of sharing knowledge within the tech community."

Xebia is a trusted partner for organizations worldwide, delivering end-to-end IT solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Specializing in technology consulting, AI, software engineering, and intelligent automation, Xebia helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital age. With expertise spanning industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, Xebia's innovative solutions empower businesses to improve efficiency, drive growth, and enhance customer experiences.

Operating across 16 countries with development centers in the U.S., Latin America, Western Europe, the Nordics, and Asia Pacific, Xebia combines global reach with local expertise. The company also offers a wide range of training courses to help organizations upskill their teams and stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

