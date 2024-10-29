Xebia Awarded GitHub Global Partner of the Year 2024-2025

Our comprehensive portfolio of GitHub services, from training to Advanced Security and AI-driven development, enables our clients to thrive in today's competitive market Post this

Winner, EMEA Security

Winner, AMER Security

Finalist, EMEA Platform & AI

Finalist, AMER AI

These distinctions reflect Xebia's proven ability to deliver secure, AI-powered solutions and drive platform innovation, ensuring business transformation for clients worldwide.

"Xebia delivered substantial value in FY24, securing their win as our GitHub Overall Channel Partner of the Year. Xebia has deep GitHub platform expertise and delivers exceptional outcomes for our joint customers. Xebia's strong collaboration with our product team adds valuable insight to ensure our platform meets our customers' most complex and technical needs. As early adopters and testers of GitHub's latest innovations, including pioneering new use cases with Copilot Extensions, they have consistently demonstrated their leadership and forward-thinking approach. We're thrilled to celebrate Xebia's strong performance and impact within the GitHub ecosystem."

Xebia's Journey to GitHub's Global Partner of the Year

The award marks a significant milestone in Xebia's long-standing collaboration with GitHub. In 2020, Xebia's Microsoft services line, formerly known as Xpirit, became the first European GitHub Verified Partner. Since then, the company has evolved into a global powerhouse of digital transformation, using GitHub's tools as an integral component in delivering high-performance IT solutions to customers.

"GitHub is not just a platform for us—it's a strategic enabler that allows our customers to unlock innovation, accelerate development, and enhance security," said Marcel de Vries, Global Managing Director & CTO of Xebia Microsoft Services. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams who work tirelessly to transform organizations through the power of GitHub."

Investing in Innovation and Security

Throughout the partnership, Xebia has actively contributed to GitHub's ecosystem by developing certification programs, conducting training sessions, and delivering cutting-edge services like GitHub Copilot enablement and Advanced Security workshops. In 2024 alone, Xebia hosted over 77 GitHub Copilot sessions, training more than 10,000 professionals globally.

"Our comprehensive portfolio of GitHub services, from training to Advanced Security and AI-driven development, enables our clients to thrive in today's competitive market," said Esteban Garcia, Managing Director, Xebia Microsoft Services, US. "These awards highlight our team's ability to bring GitHub's transformative tools to life, helping businesses succeed and grow."

A Future Focused on Customer Success

As GitHub's Global Partner of the Year, Xebia looks forward to building on this success by continuing to help organizations innovate, secure, and scale their operations using the latest GitHub technologies. Xebia's collaborative approach with GitHub ensures customers receive hands-on expertise, from migration and automation to AI adoption.

With an eye on the future, Xebia remains committed to fostering innovation and helping organizations across the globe navigate the next wave of digital transformation.

To learn how Xebia's award-winning GitHub solutions can accelerate your digital transformation, visit http://www.xebia.com.

About Xebia

Xebia is a leading digital transformation consultancy, providing innovative IT solutions and training in partnership with global technology platforms like GitHub and Microsoft. Xebia unites generative AI, intelligent automation, and cloud and data modernization to help companies create digital products and platforms that dramatically elevate the value they deliver while fundamentally reshaping how they deliver it. With 5,500+ professionals in 16 countries around the globe, Xebia ensures they are always where their clients need them to be.

Media Contact

Maureen Elsberry, Xebia, +1 (404) 343-4832, [email protected]

SOURCE Xebia