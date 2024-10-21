Xebia Signs Five-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Expand Global Reach

This multi-year agreement combines Xebia's consultancy and software development services with the secure, scalable cloud technologies of AWS to generate sustainable business value for customers. Post this

Xebia provides flexible, scalable, and intelligent solutions to help clients such as Royal FloraHolland, Trust Payments, OOONO A/S, and DSM-firmenich address their needs through AWS Cloud services. Xebia and AWS will collaborate in several key areas, including:

Migration and Application Modernization: Transforming legacy systems and applications to enhance agility and responsiveness.

GreenOps: Promoting sustainable cloud practices to optimize resource usage and reduce environmental impact.

FinOps: Empowering organizations to manage cloud costs effectively, ensuring maximum value from their AWS investments.

Machine Learning and (Gen)AI: Harnessing advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to drive business insights and innovation.

Digital Sovereignty: Sovereignty controls and features to allow organizations to meet their digital sovereignty requirements.

Customization for Fintech, Manufacturing, Entertainment, Hospitality and Retail

With this SCA, Xebia, and AWS address the need for scalable custom solutions for cloud technology. The collaboration focuses mainly on the financial, manufacturing, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and retail sectors. Xebia uses the AWS Cloud platform for the latest technology including generative AI and advanced analytics.

"We are thrilled to announce the Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) between AWS and Xebia", said Anand Sahay, Chief Executive Officer at Xebia. "This agreement marks a pivotal moment as it enables us to redefine the boundaries of our cloud expertise by crafting new, tailored, and scalable solutions for our customers in critical industries across the globe. This collaboration expands Xebia's reach into new global territories and fortifies our role within the AWS Partner Network in the Benelux region."

International Growth

The SCA and the international character of the AWS platform serve as a flywheel to further develop Xebia's activities across the globe.

Guido Bartels, Xebia's Managing Director Cloud, added: "As one of the early adopters of AWS Cloud services Xebia is fully committed to harnessing our expanding collaboration to leverage today's cutting-edge technologies, including GenAI and advanced analytics, and to jointly develop verticalized solutions that accelerate cloud value delivery and consequently drive concrete business outcomes for our customers worldwide."

"We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Xebia to help organizations across industries accelerate their cloud journey in areas from Generative AI to Digital Sovereignty," said Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner Management, EMEA at AWS. "This multi-year agreement combines Xebia's consultancy and software development services with the secure, scalable cloud technologies of AWS to generate sustainable business value for customers."

