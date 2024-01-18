Xebia Unveils New Headquarters to Accelerate Growth Across Americas

This expansion highlights our dedication to providing unmatched support to our clients and conveys our confidence that industry digitalization will continue to grow across the Americas. Post this

Globally, Xebia employs 5,500+ skilled professionals and is rapidly expanding. The Atlanta headquarters will add specialized consulting personnel, research and development labs, client conference areas, and education rooms.

"Our investment in Atlanta reflects Xebia's commitment to delivering exceptional consulting and IT services in this rapidly evolving market," said Anand Sahay, Global CEO of Xebia. "This expansion highlights our dedication to providing unmatched support to our clients and conveys our confidence that industry digitalization will continue to grow across the Americas. We are committed to helping businesses capture opportunities and navigate the complexities of the modern landscape."

Since 2001, Xebia has empowered some of the world's most successful brands across banking, insurance, retail, airline, pharma, and life sciences to transform their businesses with digital technologies such as AI, Intelligent Automation, Data, and Cloud. With a growing demand for digital transformation across industries and geographies, the new headquarters will serve as a strategic hub for a local team of consultants, software engineers, industry experts, and technology visionaries. Xebia is putting down roots in Buckhead, an area quickly positioning itself as a major hub for technology innovation with companies that span fast-growing startups and large enterprises in the Atlanta Metro area.

"We warmly welcome Xebia to its new location in Buckhead. As a region deeply invested in innovation and technology, metro Atlanta is a natural home for companies of all sizes working to drive technological innovation," said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. "With our unparalleled connectivity, diverse and skilled talent pool, and critical mass of major corporations, we know Xebia will thrive here in Atlanta."

To officially unveil the new headquarters, Xebia hosted an event on Tuesday, January 16th, at the Buckhead Tower alongside clients and partners as well as members of the local business, non-profit, and educational communities. The Netherlands Consul-General, Jacob Veerman, also attended and spoke at the celebration.

"A big part of our mission locally is to strengthen the ties between the Southeast region of the U.S. and the Netherlands. As part of that mission, we are committed to ensuring that Dutch companies like Xebia are well supported and introduced into new cities and are set up to provide mutual business growth and other economic benefits to the local community," said Jacob Veerman, Consul General of the Netherlands. "We are honored to be a part of this major milestone as part of Xebia's global growth journey."

Xebia is actively embedding a focus on diversity and broader ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) into their Americas business strategy, including building partnerships with many Atlanta-based community organizations, including the Atlanta International School, MUST Ministries, The King Center, and others. "ESG is an important element of our plan for Xebia across the Americas, and we look forward to inviting our clients and alliances to partner with us on the journey to maximize outcomes," said Keith Landis, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Xebia.

About Xebia

Xebia is a trusted advisor in the modern era of digital transformation, serving hundreds of leading brands worldwide with end-to-end IT solutions. The company has experts specializing in technology consulting, software engineering, AI, digital products and platforms, data, cloud,intelligent automation, agile transformation, and industry digitization. In addition to providing high-quality digital consulting and state-of-the-art software development, Xebia has a host of standardized solutions that substantially reduce the time-to-market for businesses. Xebia also offers a diverse portfolio of training courses to help support forward-thinking organizations as they look to upskill and educate their workforce to capitalize on the latest digital capabilities.

The company has a strong presence across 16 countries with development centers across the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Poland, the Nordics, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Find more information on how Xebia is driving innovation at http://www.xebia.com.

