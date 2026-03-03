Xendoo Expands AI Capabilities and Product Offering Through Botkeeper Acquisition

"This transaction is about expansion and growth — expanding AI capabilities, expanding markets, and expanding accessibility." Post this

Prior to entering into this transaction, Xendoo had continually grown at double-digit percentages year over year since the COVID period, and reached an inflexion point of clear profitability during 2025. That disciplined performance now allows the company to pursue intelligent, strategic acquisitions designed to expand technological capabilities and broaden its platform and service ecosystem across complementary businesses to accelerate growth.

Botkeeper's Infinite AI engine processes hundreds of thousands of financial transactions daily, automating approximately 80 percent of transaction workflows while continuously learning and refining categorizations unique to each business it serves. For more than a decade, Botkeeper has been a leader in accounting-specific AI, delivering high levels of categorization accuracy and consistency.

Botkeeper had surged forward in recent years, landing nationally recognized CPA firms and scaling quickly across the advisory landscape. Yet with rapid expansion came concentrated exposure — a structural vulnerability that tested the business."We fell into a classic small business trap, too many eggs in too few baskets," said Enrico Palmerino, Founder of Botkeeper. "When several large CPA firms representing concentrated revenue were acquired and transitioned internally in Q4 2025, the impact was immediate. Our product is strong. The demand is strong. But customer concentration can expose even promising companies."

The disruption was financial — not technological.

"The technology behind Infinite is exceptionally well engineered," said Mitchel Laskey, Managing Partner of DeepWork Capital, and a member of Xendoo's Board. "This transaction is about expansion and growth — expanding AI capabilities, expanding markets, and expanding accessibility."

Lil Roberts, Founder of Xendoo, added, "We saw an opportunity to strengthen our existing AI infrastructure while entering adjacent CPA-direct markets. At the same time, we can now bring even more sophisticated automation to our SMB clients. Combining Botkeeper's engine with Xendoo's intuitive interface allows us to make powerful accounting technology easier to use."

As accounting firms and business owners alike face staffing shortages and increasing demand for real-time financial visibility, intelligent automation has become foundational infrastructure. With expanded technological capabilities, disciplined capital deployment, and strategic focus, Xendoo and Botkeeper enter their next growth phase, positioned for sustainable expansion across the accounting ecosystem.

Xendoo is a venture-backed, technology-driven bookkeeping, accounting, and tax platform built for small business owners. Combining U.S.-based accounting expertise with proprietary software, Xendoo delivers weekly reconciliations, data-driven insights, and services designed to help clients maximize tax savings. Founded by entrepreneur Lil Roberts, the company supports thousands of businesses nationwide with structured, decision-ready financials.

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients with a powerful combination of software and artificial intelligence. Botkeeper's Infinite platform delivers increased efficiency, accuracy, and time savings by automating transaction processing, reconciliations, cleanup and catch-up, month-end-review, debt-schedules, workflow, reporting, practice insights, and more.

