Xendoo from Fort Lauderdale, Florida named National Partner of the Year by Xero's 2025 Partner Awards

Andrew Kanzer, Managing Director, North America, Xero, said: "This award isn't just about recognizing skill; it's about celebrating the heart and drive of our partners. They are the ones on the front lines, turning industry evolution into real-world success for small businesses. We are proud to honor their commitment to going above and beyond, transforming client relationships through exceptional advisory and support."

Lil Roberts, CEO and Founder of Xendoo, said: "We are honored to be named Xero's National Partner of the Year. This award is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and our shared passion for helping small business owners thrive. Xero provides us the foundation to serve small business owners in the manner they deserve, with clarity, speed, and world-class software. We're excited to continue building on this partnership to empower small business owners nationwide."

About Xendoo:

Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Xendoo is an online bookkeeping, accounting, and tax solution built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. The company was created after its founder, Lil Roberts, saw firsthand the challenges small business owners face with financial clarity, time, and compliance. Today, Xendoo serves thousands of small businesses across the United States.

Xendoo uses Xero as the engine behind modern accounting, bringing clarity, efficiency, and scale to their work with small business owners. Every client receives a dedicated, expert team, regular live check-ins, and clear, empathetic communication. With deep platform knowledge, Xero certifications, and ongoing training, they turn complexity into clarity and help clients move forward with confidence.

This year's judging panel was made up of Xero leadership, along with guest judges from the Xero community and industry leaders.

Find more information on all the US accounting and bookkeeping winners and why they are being recognized at this year's awards here.

