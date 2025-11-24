Xenographic Materials Show Positive Outcomes for Peri-Implantitis Treatment

"The mesh technique with xenogenic bone substitute and collagen matrix eﬀectively manages a severe peri-implantitis case. The 4-year follow-up shows long-term stability and satisfactory clinical outcomes of this method in treating peri-implantitis while diminishing the need for a bone donor site." Post this

Researchers from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran, recently published a case report in the Journal of Oral Implantology outlining the treatment of an individual with peri-implantitis around a lower molar implant site. The treatment plan included the use of xenographic materials (bone substitute), and collagen matrix. The researchers also performed a series of deep cleaning treatments to prepare the area. Authors Mahdi Kadkhoazadeh, DDS, MSc, and Ali Azadi, DDS, state, "It cannot be denied that the assessment of long-term outcomes of the management protocols of peri-implantitis is crucial for clinical decision-making to reduce implant failure and the consequent patient morbidity. Therefore, an investigation of the eﬀect of xenogenic materials on the regeneration and reconstruction of the peri-implant tissues damaged due to peri-implantitis seems necessary."

A 64-year-old woman presented for treatment for peri-implantitis around the lower molar implant site. The examination revealed bleeding on probing and extensive bone loss. The patient underwent a series of extensive, deep cleanings with a titanium brush and decontamination with tetracycline paste, H2O2, and saline. Next, a titanium mesh was placed to aid soft-tissue regeneration, followed by a xenogenic bone substitute, and, finally, the area was covered with a xenogenic collagen matrix.

The patient recovered uneventfully from the procedures, and at the 4-year follow-up, the examination showed no inflammation, bleeding on probing, or discharge. The patient also showed bone regeneration and keratinized mucosa formation, which were previously absent on initial examination. The patient was advised to undergo further treatment with an autogenous connective tissue graft to improve soft tissue height but declined.

This case report presents the successful treatment of severe peri-implantitis in a patient using xenogenic materials. Given the positive outcome, more research and future clinical trials are strongly recommended by Kadkhoazadeh and Azadi, who also conclude, "In the presented case, the mesh technique with xenogenic bone substitute and collagen matrix eﬀectively manages a severe peri-implantitis case. The 4-year follow-up of this speciﬁc case shows long-term stability and satisfactory clinical outcomes of this method in treating peri-implantitis while diminishing the need for a bone donor site."

Full text of the article, "Management of a Severe Peri-implantitis Case Using Titanium Mesh Technique with Xenogenic Bone Substitute and Collagen Matrix: A 4-Year Follow-up," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 5, 2025, is available at http://www.joionline.org

