Xero Beautiful Business Fund now accepting global entries

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the return of the Xero Beautiful Business Fund for 2024 — an initiative offering more than $460,000 in funding to support small businesses and non profits with their growth plans and help drive future success.

Entries for the Xero Beautiful Business Fund are officially open to Xero small business customers in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States. The entry period will close on August 27, 2024 NZT.

Xero small business customers will need to complete an online form and record and submit a 90-second pitch video to the competition website for as many categories as they would like to enter:

Innovating for environmental sustainability — For a small business or non profit who wants to take the next step in their environmental sustainability journey by: minimizing their own environmental impact; enhancing the sustainability of current products or services; or developing new environmentally friendly products or services.

Trailblazing with technology — For a small business or non profit that has a 'future focus' mindset and is seeking to innovate. These organizations want to set the pace and lead the charge using new and emerging technologies.

Strengthening community connection — For a small business or non profit that has a mission or purpose rooted in serving their communities and making a positive impact. It could be to make a difference in the community they serve, support underserved or marginalized groups or contribute to social good through innovative ideas or solutions.

Upskilling for the future — For a small business or non profit that wants to overcome a skills gap, either through upskilling themselves or their employees. These organizations see a path forward with greater access to training and professional development.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Xero CEO, said: "We're thrilled to offer the Xero Beautiful Business Fund again in 2024. As a global judge last year, getting to hear first hand from our small business customers about their ideas and aspirations was a rewarding experience that reminded me of the resilience, drive and determination it takes to be a business owner. The fund is a chance to reflect on our purpose to make life better for small businesses, their advisors and communities around the world and provide meaningful support so our customers can fulfill their dreams or take that next big step with confidence."

The Xero Beautiful Business Fund was first launched on July 6, 2023 to coincide with Xero Day, the company's anniversary. As Xero celebrates its 18th anniversary this year, the Xero Beautiful Business Fund serves as a way to celebrate small businesses and help them achieve their dreams.

The 2023 global winners from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and the UK represent a group of small businesses and non profits passionate about solving problems and making an impact in their local communities. They cover a diverse range of businesses such as: a charity and volunteer organization tackling childhood poverty, a food buying club connecting local growers and producers to customers, a lighting design and manufacturing business and a platform with a community of highly skilled makers offering specialist wardrobe alteration and repair services.

Shahir Daud, Founder, Director and Executive Producer at SuvaNova, a global film production and animation company, and a 2023 U.S. winner in the Trailblazing with technology category shared: "We promptly utilized the Xero Beautiful Business Funds for both tangible and intangible needs. We invested in essential new hardware, such as a real-time gaming engine and AI processing computer, and upskilled our designers in advanced AI and graphic technologies - both of which are crucial for our long-term success."

Regional and global prize winners

The total prize pool offering of more than $460,000 will be shared among 28 winners. There will be four winners from each country (one in each category), determined by local judging panels, and each winner will receive $12,500. Of those winners, four will become global winners, determined by a global judging panel, and each global winner will receive an additional $30,000.

For full criteria, details on how to enter and 2023 winner profiles, please visit the Xero website. Entries will close on August 27, 2024 NZT and winners will be announced at the end of October 2024.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers. Xero's smart tools help small businesses and their advisors to manage core accounting functions like tax and bank reconciliation, and complete other important small business tasks like payroll and payments. Xero's extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions provide a range of solutions from within Xero's open platform to help small businesses run their business and manage their finances more efficiently.

