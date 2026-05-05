Xero Launches Xero Coaches to Help U.S. Small Businesses Turn Financial Data Into Decisions

"Small business owners wear a lot of hats, and financial management can often be one of the most challenging," said Matan Bar, US CEO, Xero. Post this

"Small business owners wear a lot of hats, and financial management can often be one of the most challenging," said Matan Bar, US CEO, Xero. "With Xero Coaches, we're combining powerful accounting software with human expertise early on in their subscription to help customers unlock their numbers faster, build stronger financial habits and make more confident decisions moving forward. This is designed to complement the critical role accountants and bookkeepers play in helping small businesses understand and manage their finances."

A more guided experience for small business owners

Xero Coaches are product onboarding specialists who work with small businesses one-on-one during their first 90 days to help them get started with Xero so they can use the platform more effectively. Through scheduled sessions, Xero Coaches can assist with tasks such as:

Setting up Xero and connecting bank feeds

Managing invoices, bills and expenses

Understanding financial reports and cash flow

Discovering tools and apps that support their business

Sessions include a booked virtual call designed to help customers address common challenges and leave with clear next steps they can implement right away or discuss further with their accounting or bookkeeping advisor.

Reflecting how small businesses operate today

The launch of Xero Coaches reflects a broader shift in small business financial management. As software becomes more automated and data-rich, the need for interpretation, context and guidance is growing.

"Small businesses are up against an increasingly complex financial landscape making access to trusted experts more important than ever," Bar added. "Helping business owners make the most of the platform in between meetings with their advisor is one more way Xero is investing in the success of its customers and the wider advisor community. For accountants and bookkeepers, that means clients who are better organized in Xero, have cleaner data, and are more ready for higher-value advisory conversations."

Xero Coaches is available to eligible U.S. customers in the first 90 days and is included with their existing subscription. Learn more here.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com.

Media Contact

Rola Tfaili, Xero, 1 (613) 255 0991, [email protected]

SOURCE Xero