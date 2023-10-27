Xero Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced that Xero, the global small business platform, was included as an honoree for the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"Xero prides itself on our customer-first approach, as our mission is to make life better for small business owners, their advisors, and communities. Being named as one of Inc.'s Power Partners is an honor and a testament to our work to help drive better customer outcomes," said Ben Richmond, County Manager of Xero.

Xero has gained recognition for its innovative approach to cloud-based accounting technology as it provides solutions to support accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, workforce management, expenses and projects. The platform has revolutionized how small business owners manage their finances by offering a user-friendly solution that enables them to streamline and simplify their accounting processes.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Xero

Media Contact: Diandra Binney | +1 (201) 575-5987 | [email protected]

Xero is a global small business platform with 3.7 million subscribers which includes a core accounting solution, payroll, workforce management, expenses and projects. Xero also has an extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions helping small businesses access a range of solutions from within Xero's open platform to help them run their business and manage their finances. For four consecutive years (2020-2023) Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2021 and 2022, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Xero is a FIFA Women's Football partner.

SOURCE Xero