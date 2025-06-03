Xero now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for US small businesses with a Stripe account to accept contactless payments

Bharathi Ramavarjula, SVP, Payments & Ecosystem at Xero said, "Managing payments plays a vital part of the cash flow equation, but small businesses continue to face challenges, including chasing late payments." Post this

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on Apple servers, so merchants and customers can rest assured that their data stays theirs¹.

Empowering businesses with more ways to pay

Managing cash flow is more important than ever for small businesses, and receiving timely payments from customers is a fundamental piece of the puzzle.

Xero research shows one in three (32%) consumers say they are frustrated when their preferred payment option isn't available and one in four (21%) would shop elsewhere if a business didn't offer one of their preferred ways to pay. The research also showed that 89% of consumers say they use credit and debit cards.

Bharathi Ramavarjula, SVP, Payments & Ecosystem at Xero said, "Managing payments plays a vital part of the cash flow equation, but small businesses continue to face challenges, including chasing late payments. With so much on their plate already, keeping pace with shifting consumer expectations and market trends can feel overwhelming.

That's why payments are such a core part of Xero's business strategy. With the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone, we're excited to support small businesses to streamline payment processes, enabling them to accept payments on the spot and maintain a healthy cash flow."

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Xero customers in the US with a Stripe account to use a contactless payment acceptance solution that is easy to set up and use. Businesses will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance through the Xero Accounting app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS, and can simply download the Xero Accounting app from the Apple App Store to start accepting contactless payments within minutes.

For more information on Xero, please visit xero.com

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connect them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com.

