XFoil Launches a Direct-to-Consumer eFoil Line, Undercutting the $15,000 Industry Pricing by More Than Half

XFoil, a Silicon Valley-engineered electric hydrofoil brand founded by PLX Devices CEO Paul Lowchareonkul, today announced the ecommerce launch of its eFoil lineup: The Escape and The Apex, starting at $6,499. The launch introduces a direct-to-consumer pricing model that bypasses dealer networks entirely, bringing premium composite eFoils to market at less than half the cost of comparable boards from legacy competitors priced between $12,000 and $15,000. Each XFoil board is built from hand-laid carbon fiber composite construction and features a proprietary active flight stabilization system that continuously adjusts to counter choppy water in real time, significantly lowering the learning curve that has historically made eFoiling difficult for new riders. After five years of research, prototyping, and ocean validation in Kailua, Hawaii, XFoil boards are in stock and shipping factory-direct to customers worldwide via ocean freight or express air. The platform's performance credentials were established at Hawaii's first-ever eFoil race in August 2025, where a first-time XFoil rider with ten minutes of practice recorded the fastest lap of the day, outperforming riders on boards costing two to four times as much. The Escape and Apex are available now at xfoil.com. Every board includes a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, 100% satisfaction guarantee, and free worldwide shipping.

FREMONT, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born in Hawaii and engineered in Silicon Valley, XFoil brings aerospace-grade composite construction and gyro-stabilized flight technology to market, starting at just $6,499 with units in stock and shipping direct from the factory.

XFoil is a Silicon Valley-engineered electric hydrofoil brand born on the waters of Hawaii.

XFoil is launching their official e-commerce store featuring the Escape eFoil and the brand new Apex eFoil. The launch follows multiple successful Kickstarter campaigns and introduces a direct-to-consumer pricing model that eliminates the dealer markups long considered standard in the premium eFoil category.

While competing eFoil brands routinely price comparable boards between $12,000 and $15,000+, XFoil boards start at $6,499, a difference the company attributes not to cutting corners but to cutting middlemen. By selling directly from its factory to the customer's door, XFoil is able to offer the same hand-laid carbon fiber composite construction, precision motor engineering, and safety systems found in boards twice its price, without the commission structures that inflate dealer-network pricing.

Innovative Features

Aerospace-Grade Composite Construction: Each XFoil board is built from hand-laid carbon fiber composite, the same category of material used in aerospace and motorsport engineering, delivering a board that is lightweight, rigid, and built for long-term durability.

Active Flight Stabilization: This proprietary stabilization system continuously adjusts in real time to counter choppy water and rider movement, significantly lowering the learning curve that has historically made eFoiling difficult for new riders.

Direct-to-Consumer Pricing: By selling factory-direct and bypassing dealer networks entirely, xFoil offers the same caliber of engineering found in $12,000–$15,000 boards at a starting price of $6,499.

Factory-Direct Shipping: XFoil boards are in stock and ready to ship now, traveling directly from the factory to the customer's door by ocean freight or express air, bypassing the domestic warehousing and distribution delays typical of the category.

Race-Proven Performance: At Hawaii's first-ever eFoil race in August 2025, a first-time XFoil rider with only ten minutes of practice recorded the fastest lap of the day, outperforming riders on boards costing two to four times as much.

Built by a Lifelong Waterman, Engineered Like a Tech Product

XFoil was founded by Paul Lowchareonkul, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of PLX Devices Inc., headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. Over the past two decades, Lowchareonkul has designed, patented, and introduced disruptive innovations across the automotive, clean energy, and consumer electronics industries.

A lifelong waterman, Lowchareonkul has windsurfed, kitesurfed, and explored some of the world's most demanding water sports destinations since the age of ten. That firsthand experience with the unpredictability of wind and weather conditions, became the inspiration behind XFoil's engineering priorities: a board that gives riders reliable, controllable flight regardless of conditions.

The XFoil platform has spent five years in research and development, design, prototyping, testing, and continuous refinement of its core architecture and proprietary active flight stabilization system. Years of ocean validation and engineering iteration shaped the version of XFoil now shipping to customers.

Fighter-Jet Technology, Engineered for a Forgiving Learning Curve

Traditional eFoils have a reputation for being difficult to learn, requiring riders to manage balance and instability simultaneously while building confidence on the water. XFoil's proprietary active flight stabilization system continuously adjusts to counter choppy water and rider movement in real time.

Factory-Direct Shipping Eliminates the Wait

For many customers coming from the crowdfunding world, the announcement carries particular significance: XFoil boards are in stock and ready to ship now, the production run is complete, with units shipping factory-direct to customers' doors by ocean freight or express air, bypassing the domestic warehousing and dealer distribution timelines that typically add weeks or months to delivery.

Tested in the Waters Where Hydrofoiling Was Born

XFoil's engineering may be rooted in Silicon Valley, but its testing ground is Hawaii, widely regarded as the birthplace of modern hydrofoiling. Every XFoil board is developed and proven in the demanding open-ocean conditions of the islands before reaching customers, a heritage the company says gives it credibility that lab-built competitors can't claim.

In August 2025, XFoil hosted Hawaii's first-ever eFoil race. A first-time rider competing on an XFoil board, with only ten minutes of practice, recorded the fastest lap of the day, outperforming riders on boards costing two to four times as much.

At a Glance

Starting price of $6,499, less than half the cost of comparable $12,000–$15,000 competitor boards

Direct-to-consumer model eliminates dealer markups entirely

Hand-laid carbon fiber composite construction; lightweight, rigid, and built for durability

Active gyro-stabilization automatically counters choppy water, lowering the learning curve for new riders

In stock and ready to ship now, factory-direct via ocean freight or express air

Developed and race-tested in Hawaii, the birthplace of modern hydrofoiling

1-year manufacturer's warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee included on every board

The Escape and Apex are available now at xfoil.com, with worldwide shipping and a full lineup of accessories, training resources, and customer support.

About XFoil

XFoil, a brand of PLX Devices Inc., designs and engineers premium electric hydrofoils that combine aerospace-grade composite materials, Silicon Valley engineering, and Hawaii-tested performance. Founded on the principle that premium eFoiling shouldn't require a $15,000 price tag, XFoil sells directly to consumers, eliminating dealer markups while delivering race-proven performance, safety, and craftsmanship. To learn more, visit xfoil.com

Media Contact

Ashley Mizell, xFoil, 1 7047732206, [email protected], https://xfoil.com/

SOURCE xFoil