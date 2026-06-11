Xformative Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Innovation in Payments Infrastructure

Expanded leadership team brings deep expertise in regulated payments, cloud-native platforms, and modern benefits administration.

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xformative, a cloud-native payments infrastructure provider, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, bringing together decades of experience across payments, benefits administration, compliance, and large-scale platform operations.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its executive and advisory bench with industry leaders whose combined expertise positions Xformative to accelerate growth across health and benefits, specialized payments, and embedded finance to support the company's next phase of expansion. Collectively, Xformative's leaders have held senior roles at organizations spanning national TPAs, benefits administrators, financial institutions, and start-up to large-scale payments platforms.

Recent additions complement its established core leadership team that has guided Xformative's foundation since the company's early stages.

A Leadership Team Built for Modern Payments and Benefits

Tom Torre, Chief Executive Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience in payments, healthcare, and financial services. Torre has led multiple organizations through large-scale platform modernization, card program innovation, and regulated payments transformation.

Todd Lasher, Chief Growth Officer, has deep expertise in payments infrastructure, partner development, and go-to-market strategy. His leadership strengthens Xformative's expansion beyond benefits into other specialized-spend and payments verticals.

Dan Piltch, Chief Technology Officer, brings decades of experience in building scalable, secure, API-driven platforms. His guidance supports Xformative's continued investment in cloud-native architecture and developer-first infrastructure.

Becky Seefeldt, Chief Marketing Officer, is a recognized industry strategist and BenefitsPRO Luminary, providing expertise across benefits innovation, compliance-aligned communication, and market positioning. Her background in HSA, HRA, FSA, and employer benefits programs brings critical insight into regulated spend and consumer-directed healthcare.

Ally Cross leads innovation and strategic initiatives, bringing a rare blend of operational rigor, technical understanding, and entrepreneurial problem-solving to drive process improvement and scalable systems.

Rob Pinataro joined the Development Advisory Council for Xformative. Pinataro is CEO of Health Data Innovations and a board member at multiple B2B firms and non-profits. With 23 years of experience in P&L ownership roles in Benefit Administration and FinTech at public and privately held firms, he brings deep strategic, operational, and governance expertise. His background navigating cybersecurity threats and regulatory complexity at scale directly informs Xformative's approach to compliant, infrastructure-driven payment solutions.

Positioned to Lead the Next Era of Specialized Spend and Embedded Payments

The combined expertise of Xformative's leadership team directly aligns with the company's vision to reimagine payments and value movement through modern, configurable infrastructure.

"Modern value movement and benefits require a different kind of infrastructure. One that understands compliance, specialized spend, multi-party ledgering and real-time orchestration," said Tom Torre, CEO of Xformative. "We've intentionally expanded our leadership team with the depth and experience to solve these challenges at scale."

About Xformative

Xformative provides cloud-native, API-driven infrastructure for benefits, payments, and embedded finance. The company's platform enables organizations to design and deploy modern payment experiences, including multi-purse accounts, real-time adjudication, and configurable spend controls, without the limitations of legacy systems. Xformative powers innovation across employer benefits, healthcare financing, and next-generation financial products.

https://www.xformative.com

Media Contact

Becky Seefeldt, Xformative, 1 9209461823, [email protected], xformative.com

SOURCE Xformative