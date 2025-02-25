XGEN AI Adds Seasoned E-Commerce Executive Amidst Explosive Growth

Charlie Cole joins the XGEN AI Executive Team as President
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XGEN AI, a generative AI product discovery platform, is announcing the appointment of Charlie Cole as President of the company. An experienced e-commerce executive, Charlie has a strong track record of leading digital and e-commerce teams to success at global brands such as Samsonite, Tumi, and Lucky Brand Jeans, among others.
"XGEN AI is at a pivotal moment in the history of the company," says Mark Steele, CEO of XGEN AI. "In the last few months we've seen tremendous growth and adoption of our generative AI solution by e-commerce teams globally, with an even bigger wave coming our way in 2025. As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, Charlie's strategic vision will be instrumental in helping XGEN AI deliver even more value to our clients and strengthen our position as the leading AI platform for e-commerce teams."
"When I was first approached by XGEN, I was immediately struck by the acumen and methodology used to solve e-commerce operator's biggest problems," says Charlie Cole, newly appointed President of XGEN AI. "AI is a much talked about revolution in the e-commerce space. However, many operators continue to use obsolete and irrelevant technologies, as opposed to implementing solutions that truly solves consumers' pain points. XGEN has developed Generative AI for practical applications such as search, recommendations and chat to deliver true 1:1 personalization in real-time at scale in a way that the profession has never seen, and ultimately is positioned to be the leading GenAI partner in the space for e-commerce leaders everywhere."
XGEN AI offers a suite of product discovery solutions that enable brands to craft online shopping experiences that convert. Brands that implement XGEN AI's solution see an average of 11% lift in revenue, a 72% increase in search conversions, and an 18% average order value improvement.
About XGEN AI
XGEN AI is a leading provider of Generative AI product discovery solutions for global e-commerce brands such as Valentino, Reformation and Sonos. Its search, recommendation and chat products are designed to generate highly relevant results based on customer behavior in real-time, regardless of keywords indexed in a product catalog, and without hundreds of hours of manual work and complicated integrations. Brands that implement XGEN's GenAI solutions are able to futureproof their AI strategy, iterate faster, have access to more powerful features, and see near immediate lift in average order value (AOV), click-through rate (CTR) and revenue per user (RPU). To discover more, visit: http://xgen.ai
Media Contact
Joanne Hahn, XGEN AI, 1 888-331-4777, [email protected], https://www.xgen.ai/
SOURCE XGEN AI
Share this article