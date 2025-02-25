XGEN AI Adds Seasoned E-Commerce Executive Amidst Explosive Growth

XGEN has developed Generative AI for practical applications such as search, recommendations and chat to deliver true 1:1 personalization in real-time at scale in a way that the profession has never seen. Post this

"When I was first approached by XGEN, I was immediately struck by the acumen and methodology used to solve e-commerce operator's biggest problems," says Charlie Cole, newly appointed President of XGEN AI. "AI is a much talked about revolution in the e-commerce space. However, many operators continue to use obsolete and irrelevant technologies, as opposed to implementing solutions that truly solves consumers' pain points. XGEN has developed Generative AI for practical applications such as search, recommendations and chat to deliver true 1:1 personalization in real-time at scale in a way that the profession has never seen, and ultimately is positioned to be the leading GenAI partner in the space for e-commerce leaders everywhere."

XGEN AI offers a suite of product discovery solutions that enable brands to craft online shopping experiences that convert. Brands that implement XGEN AI's solution see an average of 11% lift in revenue, a 72% increase in search conversions, and an 18% average order value improvement.

About XGEN AI

XGEN AI is a leading provider of Generative AI product discovery solutions for global e-commerce brands such as Valentino, Reformation and Sonos. Its search, recommendation and chat products are designed to generate highly relevant results based on customer behavior in real-time, regardless of keywords indexed in a product catalog, and without hundreds of hours of manual work and complicated integrations. Brands that implement XGEN's GenAI solutions are able to futureproof their AI strategy, iterate faster, have access to more powerful features, and see near immediate lift in average order value (AOV), click-through rate (CTR) and revenue per user (RPU). To discover more, visit: http://xgen.ai

Media Contact

Joanne Hahn, XGEN AI, 1 888-331-4777, [email protected], https://www.xgen.ai/

SOURCE XGEN AI