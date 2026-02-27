XGN Global, X1 Mobile Release the World's First Commercial 5G Broadcast Rugged Smartphone at MWC. Post this

The first model of this 5G Broadcast-enabled rugged smartphone is a European variant, supporting the majority of European television frequencies, and will be available starting in May 2026. A companion Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) device is scheduled to follow in Q3 2026. X1 Mobile will subsequently release a US-specific model capable of receiving American broadcast frequencies in Q3 2026.

Global deployments of 5G Broadcast are accelerating, with commercial rollouts commencing in the second half of 2026 in various regions around the world. In the United States, 5G Broadcast is poised for commercial availability later this year, building on experimental licenses and planned network expansions covering millions of viewers. The technology has already demonstrated strong potential through enthusiastic reception at major global events, including successful demonstrations at the Paris 2024 Olympics and ongoing trials at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where it showcased resilient delivery of live content to mobile devices.

This innovation integrates Enensys 5G Broadcast Client, the Cube Agent Mobile, which serves as the interface between the 5G Broadcast chipset and the application player while also managing the seamless switch between broadcast and unicast modes.

The Cube Agent is interfaced with proprietary code developed by X1 Mobile, ensuring seamless reception and robust performance tailored for mission-critical applications. XGN Global and X1 Mobile are leading the charge in pioneering the commercial deployment of 5G Broadcast, not only in the US but worldwide, unlocking new possibilities for free, reliable content delivery to mobile users.

Attendees at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2-5, 2026, can visit Enensys booth, 5B-61-34 to discuss about 5G Broadcast andthis pioneering device firsthand .

XGN Global and X1 Mobile are blazing the trail for the future of broadcast on mobile devices—free, resilient, and ready for first responders and beyond.

**About XGN Global**

XGN Global is a leader in 5G Broadcast technologies, with operations in the United States and Ireland, focused on innovative solutions for public safety and global connectivity. WWW.XGNGLOBAL.COM

**About X1 Mobile**

X1 Mobile, based in the US, specializes in mobile device deployment, the 5G Broadcast core, and 5G ecosystem advancements, delivering rugged, purpose-built smartphones for demanding professional environments. WWW.X1MOBILE.COM

**About ENENSYS**

ENENSYS Technologies is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative professional equipment and software solutions for efficient media delivery over broadcast and telecom networks. The company optimizes, secures, and monetizes content distribution across terrestrial (including DVB-T2/ATSC 3.0), satellite, cable, OTT/IPTV, and 4G/5G infrastructures. With expertise in 5G Broadcast technologies, ENENSYS enables high-quality, resilient delivery of live TV, emergency notifications, and public service content to millions of users without network congestion. WWW.ENENSYS.COM

