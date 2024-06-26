XGR Technologies Lightweight SnapShot® EMI Shielding Empowers Military and Industrial Drones

XGR Technologies SnapShot® shielding products offer the lightest weight board-level shields available and have over two decades of proven success in hundreds of applications across industries. Post this

Balancing the weight of EMI shielding solutions in drones without compromising performance has been a constant challenge. Traditional EMI shielding solutions add weight to the drones, limiting their operational time, range, battery life, and increasing their fuel consumption. SnapShot® shields are made from lightweight, engineered polymer with very thin tin plating to create the conductive surface and complete the Faraday cage. This unique technology results in the lightest weight board level EMI shield on the market. SnapShot® shields also offer superior shielding effectiveness from 200MHz up to 18GHz. They are extensively tested against mechanical shock (OEDEC JESD 22-B104-B), bump (IEC 60668-2-29), vibration (IEC 60068-2-64), thermal shock (MIL-STD-883CA), dry heat aging, and moist heat aging.

About XGR Technologies and SnapShot®

Founded in 2018, XGR Technologies specializes in the design and manufacturing of SnapShot® board-level shielding solutions, which were previously manufactured by W.L. Gore & Associates. Offered in single or multi-cavity designs, the SnapShot® EMI Shields answer many challenges associated with existing shielding technologies. These shields are covered by US Patent No: 6,377,475 and 6,744,640. For more information, visit www.xgrtec.com.

