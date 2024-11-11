Xilligence Acquires Hi-Tech, Expanding IT Service Offerings in India and Globally

Xilligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("Xilligence"), a leading digital transformation company with a global client-base that focuses on software engineering, full-spectrum testing and IT services, announces the completion of its acquisition of Hi Tech Informatics Pvt Ltd ("Hi Tech"), a Chennai-based pioneer of infrastructure management services operating pan-India since 1995. This strategic move strengthens Xilligence's position in the IT services market and broadens its portfolio of offerings.

KERALA, India, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xilligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("Xilligence"), a leading digital transformation company with a global clientbase that focuses on software engineering, full-spectrum testing and IT services, announces the completion of its acquisition of Hi Tech Informatics Pvt Ltd ("Hi Tech"), a Chennai-based pioneer of infrastructure management services operating pan-India since 1995. This strategic move strengthens Xilligence's position in the IT services market and broadens its portfolio of offerings.

The acquisition brings together Xilligence's expertise in software and cloud related IT solutions with Hi Tech's proven track record in infrastructure management and managed services. Hi Tech will continue to operate as a separate unit but this combination is expected to create significant synergies and enhance both companies' ability to deliver comprehensive IT solutions to clients across various industries.

Vikram Nair, Chief Executive Officer of Xilligence, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Hi-Tech into the Xilligence family. Hi Tech joining forces with Xilligence represents a pivotal moment in both our companies' growth. By combining our strengths, we are uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end IT services and solutions that cover the entire technology lifecycle – from software development and testing, to infrastructure management and support."

Hi-Tech's founder, Mr. Madhyamvetu Shivadas, said: "When I started Hi Tech nearly thirty years ago, we focused on providing great service with quality people and that ethos allowed us to have some of the biggest and most well-established Indian companies as well as the largest global MNC's as clients. I am happy that Xilligence has the same values as we do. The Hi Tech brand will continue on and become even stronger with the support of Xilligence. I look forward to seeing what new heights we can achieve together." Mr. Shivadas will remain as a Director of the company.

Hi Tech's new CEO is Mr. Santosh Menon. Santosh is a business leader with over 25 years of extensive experience in international business across various sectors including technology, energy, finance, and sports. He brings a strong commitment to bring meaningful value for clients and partners. "I am focused on bringing innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) into our services and solutions offerings for our customers and partners. There are a lot of incredible opportunities in this space and I look forward to working with the Hi Tech and Xilligence teams.

About Hi-Tech:

Established in 1995, Hi-Tech is a highly respected provider of infrastructure management services. With decades of experience, Hi-Tech has built a strong reputation for reliable and efficient IT infrastructure solutions that combine class leading technologies that are managed by outstanding people.

For more information about Hi Tech and its services, please visit www.htinfo.ai

About Xilligence:

Founded in 2000, Xilligence is a leading provider of software engineering services and full-spectrum testing services with global clients across North America, Europe, Middle East, India and SouthEast Asia. We have a proven track record of delivering high-quality technology solutions to clients across various industries. From start-ups to large enterprises, from small jobs to big projects, from the simple to the complex, at Xilligence we deliver on-time and on-budget innovative IT solutions for our clients and partners.

For more information about Xilligence and its services, please visit www.xilligence.com.

Media Contact

Mini Balaraman, Xilligence Technologies Pvt Ltd, 91 8589998967, [email protected], www.xilligence.com

