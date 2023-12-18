XIMEA Releases High Speed Cameras With Resolutions Up To 21 Mpix With Speeds Above 300 FPS

XIMEA, a pioneer in high speed interfaces, developed new models for the well established camera family of high resolution line cameras with PCI Express interface. New 2K, 4K and 5K camera models reach remarkable speed and are based on fast Gpixel sensors.

MUNSTER, Germany, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XIMEA, a pioneer in high speed interfaces, developed new models for the well established camera family of high resolution line cameras with PCI Express interface.

This PCIe high-speed camera line from XIMEA called xiB-64 already contains fast models ranging from 1 Mpix at 3600 Fps to 65 Mpix at 71 Fps.

The new models with names CB209, CB100 and CB024 offer resolutions up to 21 Megapixels at outstanding speeds of 300 frames per second.

The CB209 model utilizes color and mono versions of GSPRINT4521, the latest CMOS sensor from Gpixel which has picture parameters close to sCMOS quality.

The effective 5K resolution of this 21 Mpix Global shutter sensor contains 5120 x 4096 pixels with a size of 4.5 µm while still providing a dynamic range of 66 dB.

Next in line are models CB100 and CB024 equipped with GSPRINT4510 and GSPRINT4502 respectively offering 10 Mpix at 600 Fps and 2 Mpix at 3200 Fps.

Their 4K and 2K resolutions, like the one from CB209, are complemented by high Full well capacity of 30 000 e- and low Readout noise of around 3 e-.

There are several grades of GSPRINT4521, GSPRINT4510 and GSPRINT4502 sensors available.

Thus, XIMEA is capable to supply multiple camera versions to provide different levels of quality and prices. Including options with a Taped glass sensor.

These top tier sensors deserve an equally impressive interface and that high mark is met by PCI Express Gen3 x8 lanes delivering a bandwidth of 64 Gbits.

The real data throughput of 7000 MB/s is fully exercised with features like the 2x2 Binning or ROI (region of interest) to harness the sensor speed potential.

For overall heat dissipation reduction and even better noise results the cameras are equipped with a fan cooler which can be switched for a water cooling system.

Optional active EF-mount lens interface enables remote control of aperture, focus and image stabilization. All in a robust housing of 60 x 70 x 40 mm and 250 grams.

Additional benefits of PCIe interface are Direct memory access (DMA) with low CPU load and practically zero latency.

The cable can reach lengths above 100m using fiber optic and GPIO connectors ensure triggering and synchronization.

To summarize, the camera models expected to join the XIMEA portfolio have the following parameters:

2.4 Mpix, Gpixel GSPRINT4502, color and monochrome, 2048 × 1216 pixels, 2/3" with 3200 Fps

10 Mpix, Gpixel GSPRINT4510, color and monochrome, 4608 x 2176 pixels, 4/3" with 600 Fps

20.9 Mpix, Gpixel GSPRINT4521, color and monochrome, 5120 x 4096 pixels, APS-C with 300 Fps

Applications examples include: Flat panel inspection, printed circuit board (PCB) examination, persistent stadium and border security, wide area surveillance, 360 panorama, cinematography, instant replays, Virtual and Augmented reality (VR, AR), Sports imaging and broadcasting, motion capture and aerial or city mapping.

About XIMEA

For more than 20 years XIMEA has developed, manufactured, and sold standard and OEM cameras for machine vision applications in motion control, assembly, robotics, industrial inspection and security, as well as scientific grade cameras for life science and microscopy. The main distinction is based on the flexibility of development and production processes and the extremely robust way the cameras are built while still providing highest speed and power. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in the industry, XIMEA offer consists of state-of-the-art cameras with FireWire, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and smart cameras with embedded PC and GigE interface.

Learn more about XIMEA at http://www.ximea.com

