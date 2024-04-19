XIMEA Releases New Ultraviolet Camera Models with Sony IMX487

Unlike traditional cameras relying on visible light, UV cameras integrate components designed to prevent contamination from visible and infrared light sources, ensuring that captured images are primarily influenced by UV radiation. Post this

UV cameras operate on the principle of capturing ultraviolet (UV) light, an unseen segment of the electromagnetic spectrum bearing insights into various phenomena, from forensics to astronomy.

UV cameras function by capturing the UV light that objects reflect or emit.

They employ specialized sensors or filters detecting and recording UV wavelengths.

Unlike traditional cameras relying on visible light, UV cameras integrate components designed to prevent contamination from visible and infrared light sources, ensuring that captured images are primarily influenced by UV radiation.

The MX081 model features Sony's IMX487 sensor, renowned for its superior image quality, low noise, and high sensitivity.

The camera delivers exceptional performance and reliability, leveraging Sony's advanced sensor technology, ensuring consistent results in demanding environments.

With a spectral range extending from 200 to 400 nm, XIMEA's MX081 model of UV camera captures UV radiation with exceptional sensitivity and accuracy.

This specific wavelength range allows for the detection of subtle variations in UV reflectance and fluorescence, enabling enhanced analysis and visualization of target materials and substances.

Equipped with a resolution of 8.1 megapixels (2856 x 2848 pixels), the camera delivers sharp, detailed images with precise pixel-level clarity.

With a frame rate of 59 frames per second (FPS), the MX081 camera enables smooth, real-time imaging of dynamic scenes and fast-moving objects.

This high frame rate is ideal for applications requiring rapid image capture, such as machine vision, motion analysis, and quality control in manufacturing processes.

Measuring just 26 x 26 millimeters, it boasts a compact and lightweight design, making it versatile and easy to integrate into a wide range of systems and applications.

Whether mounted on drones for aerial surveys, incorporated into handheld devices for field inspections, or installed in laboratory equipment for scientific research, XIMEA offers flexibility without compromising performance.

The below mentioned extraordinary range of applications, the unmatched features of a UV camera and the broad fascination of scientists to laypeople suggest that the future promises even more evolutionary discoveries in the world of ultraviolet imaging.

UV cameras are beneficial in a widespread field of applications - operating through various wavelenth ranges like UVA (315-400 nm), UVB (280-315 nm), UVC (100-280 nm):

Forensics and Crime Scene Analysis:

UV Wavelengths Required: 250-400 nm (UVA)

Detection of bodily fluids, stains, and trace evidence that fluoresce under UV light

Identifying hidden bloodstains, fingerprints, and other substances at crime scenes

Differentiating between authentic and counterfeit documents

Material Inspection and Quality Control:

UV Wavelengths Required: 200-400 nm (UVC, UVB, UVA)

Detecting cracks, defects, and contaminants in materials such as metals, glass, and plastics

Identifying counterfeit currency, documents, and products

Inspecting electronic components for flaws and irregularities

Biological and Medical Research:

UV Wavelengths Required: 260-350 nm (UVC, UVB)

Studying DNA, proteins, and other biomolecules that fluoresce under UV light

Analyzing cell structures, gene expression, and protein interactions

Diagnosing skin disorders, detecting fungal infections, and identifying biological samples

Art Restoration and Conservation:

UV Wavelengths Required: 300-400 nm (UVA)

Revealing hidden underdrawings, retouching, and alterations in paintings and historical artifacts

Identifying aged varnishes, repairs, and surface inconsistencies in artworks

Environmental Studies:

UV Wavelengths Required: 300-400 nm (UVA)

Monitoring air and water quality by detecting pollutants and contaminants that fluoresce

Studying plant health, stress responses, and ecosystem dynamics

Entomology and Pest Control:

UV Wavelengths Required: 300-400 nm (UVA)

Attracting insects and pests that are sensitive to UV light, aiding in their identification and control

Monitoring and studying insect behavior, population dynamics, and disease transmission

Photolithography and Semiconductor Manufacturing:

UV Wavelengths Required: 200-400 nm (UVC, UVB, UVA)

Enabling precise and intricate patterning of semiconductor wafers in photolithography processes

Fabricating microchips, integrated circuits, and other semiconductor devices

Main specifications of the new MX081 model:

MX081UG-SY-X2G2

8.1 Mpix, 2856 x 2848 pixels, 2.74 μm pixel size, 2/3", Sony IMX487 sensor and PCIe or USB3

Media Contact

Ivan Klimkovic, XIMEA, 49 2501-964 555-12, [email protected], https://www.ximea.com

SOURCE XIMEA