Xite and AmSpa Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Practice Sales Support for Aesthetic Professionals

"The partnership between Xite and AmSpa represents a shared commitment to empowering aesthetic practice owners with the expertise and representation they deserve," said Tommy Newton, Principal at Xite. Post this

"The partnership between Xite and AmSpa represents a shared commitment to empowering aesthetic practice owners with the expertise and representation they deserve," said Tommy Newton, Principal at Xite. "Our Practice Sales and M&A Division was created to help business owners realize the full value of their hard work, providing a seamless, strategic process from valuation to closing."

Through the partnership, AmSpa members will gain access to Xite's National Buyer Network, market insights, valuation tools, and educational content designed to help them prepare for successful ownership transitions. The initiative further reinforces both organizations' shared mission of supporting medical spa professionals through every phase of business growth and development.

About Xite

Xite is a premier advisory firm that partners with healthcare professionals throughout their business lifecycle — from startup and real estate to growth and exit. With national reach and deep market expertise, Xite's Practice Sales and M&A Division delivers strategic valuation, marketing, and transaction management services for medical, dental, and aesthetic practice owners.

Learn more at www.xiteco.com.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides legal, compliance, and business resources for medical spas and aesthetic practices across the United States. AmSpa's mission is to promote safe, compliant, and profitable medical aesthetics through education, advocacy, and community.

Learn more at www.americanmedspa.org.

Media Contact

Travis Shafer, Xite, 1 2604339248, [email protected], xiteco.com

SOURCE Xite