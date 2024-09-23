Xite Practice Sales Announces Successful Sale of Freestanding ER Center in Houston, TX

"This achievement reflects our vast experience and deep-rooted knowledge of the Freestanding Emergency Center (FEC)market," said Tommy Newton of Xite M&A. Post this

"This achievement reflects our vast experience and deep-rooted knowledge of the Freestanding Emergency Center (FEC)market," said Tommy Newton of Xite M&A. "Our ability to identify the right buyer and create a competitive landscape, especially in niche markets, is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Xite's extensive experience in the FEC space includes site selection, lease and purchase negotiations, reverse build-to-suits, and project management for over 100 FECs over the past decade. This specialized expertise enabled Xite to navigate a relatively small pool of potential buyers and produce multiple offers, positioning the client for an extraordinary outcome.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Sale: Freestanding ER Center sold to a rapidly growing health insurance company, aligning with their innovative new healthcare initiative.

Unmatched Market Knowledge: Xite utilized off-market knowledge and healthcare sector connections to identify an unexpected buyer.

Competitive Bidding: Xite created a competitive bidding environment, maximizing the value of the transaction for their client.

Expertise in FEC Market: Over a decade of experience in site selection, negotiations, and project management for more than 100 FECs.

This sale further solidifies Xite's position as a leader in healthcare M&A transactions, consistently delivering unparalleled service and results for clients in complex and specialized sectors.

