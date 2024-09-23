Xite Practice Sales Announces Successful Sale of Freestanding ER Center in Houston, TX

Xite Practice Sales is proud to announce the successful sale of a Freestanding Emergency Room (ER)Center in Houston, Texas, to a rapidly expanding health insurance company with a strategic initiative that marks a significant step in their healthcare expansion.
HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xite Practice Sales is proud to announce the successful sale of a Freestanding Emergency Room (ER)Center in Houston, Texas, to a rapidly expanding health insurance company with a strategic initiative that marks a significant step in their healthcare expansion. The sale underscores Xite's ability to connect sellers with highly targeted and forward-thinking buyers in the healthcare market.
Xite's M&A team, led by Tommy Newton, leveraged their national multi-sector healthcare database and strategic connections to identify an unlikely buyer. The buyer's plans were known only through Xite's off-market knowledge of evolving strategies in the healthcare landscape. Through expert market positioning and meticulous transaction management, Xite secured top dollar for the Freestanding ER Center by creating a competitive bid environment, even in this highly specialized sector.
"This achievement reflects our vast experience and deep-rooted knowledge of the Freestanding Emergency Center (FEC)market," said Tommy Newton of Xite M&A. "Our ability to identify the right buyer and create a competitive landscape, especially in niche markets, is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."
Xite's extensive experience in the FEC space includes site selection, lease and purchase negotiations, reverse build-to-suits, and project management for over 100 FECs over the past decade. This specialized expertise enabled Xite to navigate a relatively small pool of potential buyers and produce multiple offers, positioning the client for an extraordinary outcome.
Key Highlights:
- Strategic Sale: Freestanding ER Center sold to a rapidly growing health insurance company, aligning with their innovative new healthcare initiative.
- Unmatched Market Knowledge: Xite utilized off-market knowledge and healthcare sector connections to identify an unexpected buyer.
- Competitive Bidding: Xite created a competitive bidding environment, maximizing the value of the transaction for their client.
- Expertise in FEC Market: Over a decade of experience in site selection, negotiations, and project management for more than 100 FECs.
This sale further solidifies Xite's position as a leader in healthcare M&A transactions, consistently delivering unparalleled service and results for clients in complex and specialized sectors.
Media Contact
Travis Shafer, Xite, 1 832-220-5565, [email protected], www.xiteco.com
SOURCE Xite
