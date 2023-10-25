Xitoring introduces its Mobile App for Seamless Monitoring on the go

"In direct response to the persistent demand from our users over the past year, our Mobile App brings simplicity to server monitoring, meeting the requests of countless users," mentioned Saman Soltani, Co-founder of Xitoring. Post this

Incident Dashboard - A Centralized Hub for Action: Experience the convenience of the Incident Dashboard, a centralized platform that provides insights into ongoing incidents. This tool streamlines response efforts, enabling users to prioritize tasks and maintain the optimal performance of their systems.





List of Incidents - Dive Deeper into Incident Details: Navigate through a detailed list of incidents, empowering users with the information needed to address challenges in real time. Each incident is presented with precision, allowing for informed decision-making on the spot.





Uptime Checks Overview - Monitor Your Systems with Ease: Access a curated list of uptime checks, providing a snapshot of your system's performance. Proactively manage potential disruptions by monitoring uptime checks conveniently through your mobile device.





Server Overview - A Comprehensive Glance: Explore a detailed list of servers and their essential metrics. From CPU and memory usage to disk I/O and system load, have a comprehensive view of your servers' health, ensuring proactive management.





Push Notifications - Instant Alerts, Anytime, Anywhere: In the coming weeks, Xitoring will introduce push notifications, enabling users to receive instant alerts directly to their mobile devices. Stay connected to your systems, even on the move, ensuring prompt responses to critical events.

The Xitoring Mobile App represents a groundbreaking step in providing users with a seamless and user-friendly interface for monitoring their servers. This initial release reaffirms Xitoring's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to ensure the reliability and performance of their systems. The app is published on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store for public usage.

For more information on Xitoring and its suite of monitoring solutions, visit xitoring.com.

About Xitoring:

Xitoring is a leading provider of uptime monitoring, server monitoring for Linux and Windows, and a status page built-in. With a commitment to excellence, Xitoring empowers businesses to ensure the reliability and performance of their systems through innovative and user-friendly monitoring solutions.

Media Contact

Saman Soltani, Xitoring, LLC, 1 3022731383, [email protected], https://xitoring.com

SOURCE Xitoring, LLC