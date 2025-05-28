xkzero Announces XMC 2024 Partner of the Year Firefly Business Group

xkzero is honored to announce our XMC Partner of the Year for 2024 is Firefly Business Group.

CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative ERP software developer xkzero is honored to announce the XMC Partner of the Year for 2024 is Firefly Business Group.

xkzero introduced the XMC Partner of the Year award to recognize a partner who has made the greatest contribution to the growth and success of XMC. The award is based upon multiple important factors including sales growth and customer satisfaction.