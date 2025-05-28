xkzero Announces XMC 2024 Partner of the Year Firefly Business Group

xkzero is honored to announce our XMC Partner of the Year for 2024 is Firefly Business Group.
CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative ERP software developer xkzero is honored to announce the XMC Partner of the Year for 2024 is Firefly Business Group.
xkzero introduced the XMC Partner of the Year award to recognize a partner who has made the greatest contribution to the growth and success of XMC. The award is based upon multiple important factors including sales growth and customer satisfaction.
Supporting XMC
Firefly Business Group was responsible for a number of exciting new XMC projects in 2024, including a large dairy company with approximately 100 drivers making B2B and home deliveries, a food manufacturer with approximately 20 route sale representatives servicing grocery store customers, and a restaurant supply company providing fast turn deliveries to retail and institutional food and beverage establishments. In addition to helping win these XMC deals, Firefly's implementation team worked closely with the XMC implementation team to ensure that each project met or exceeded the customer needs and was on time and on budget.
About Firefly Business Group
Firefly Business Group is a premier ERP software provider and partner offering unique solutions with multiple offices serving a variety of local, national, and international clients. https://fireflybusinessgroup.com/
About XMC
XMC (xkzero Mobile Commerce) is a powerful mobile solution for Delivery Distribution businesses who sell and/or deliver products directly to their customers. Developed and sold by xkzero, XMC unifies operations by connecting top tier ERPs with mobile delivery & sales activities. XMC is easy to learn and easy to use, allowing delivery drivers, route and van salespeople, and DSD representatives to confidently and quickly service customers. XMC improves sales, profits, and customer and team satisfaction. https://www.xmcerp.com/
Media Contact
Lauren Boyle, xkzero, 1 8474162009, [email protected], www.xkzero.com
SOURCE xkzero
