xkzero Delivery Distribution Software Earns Acumatica Certification

Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, is consistently recognized by customers for its positive relationships and usability, leading to multiple No. 1 rankings in G2's quarterly reports. These reports are based on reviews from real business users, affirming the cloud ERP provider's dedication to building a solution that is easy to use, addresses real-world needs and drives customer satisfaction.

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy. The ACA title highlights only outstanding development partners whose applications have met specific standards of excellence.

"Customers looking to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology and resilient systems to thrive and grow," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is designed to help customers find those applications that are best capable of delivering what they need. We proudly recognize XMC as an Acumatica-certified Application that masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to enable customers to execute their strategies."

To become an Acumatica-certified Application, xkzero has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing Acumatica's rigorous certification exams and aligning to Acumatica's product roadmap.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves," said Paul Ziliak, co-founder of xkzero. "This is a testament to the strength of our application and the depth of our integration with the Acumatica platform. With our Delivery Distribution capabilities and Acumatica's solid foundation, I believe the sky's the limit for us."

xkzero, based in Lincolnshire, IL, is an independent software publisher and consulting organization providing specialized software and services for growing manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Learn more by visiting www.xkzero.com. Learn more about XMC at www.xmcerp.com.

Lauren Boyle, xkzero, 1 847-416-2009, [email protected], www.xkzero.com

