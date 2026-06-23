xLocums Appoints William Clemmons as Director of Business Development

"William is exactly the leader we need to accelerate our growth," said Brianne Thackrey, Executive Director of xLocums. "His track record in hospital client acquisition and revenue growth will be instrumental as we expand our partnerships nationwide." Post this

Previously, he held key leadership roles at TotalMed Staffing and AMN Healthcare, where he consistently delivered major account expansion and operational excellence in physician and provider staffing.

As Director of Business Development, William Clemmons will lead xLocums' sales and growth strategy, focusing on forging new hospital partnerships, expanding existing accounts, and driving sustainable revenue growth while ensuring exceptional service delivery and client satisfaction. "I am thrilled to join xLocums at this exciting stage of growth," said William Clemmons. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in locum tenens and healthcare staffing to build lasting partnerships with hospitals and help deliver the reliable, high-quality provider coverage they need."

About xLocums

Founded in 2023, xLocums is a premier locum tenens staffing company dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with facilities in need. Hospitals receive fully customized locum tenens staffing solutions tailored precisely to their unique needs, while providers enjoy flexible, high-quality opportunities with exceptional support.

Media Contact

Alex Rivera, xLocums, LLC, 1 (800) 365-3582, [email protected], https://xlocums.com

SOURCE xLocums, LLC