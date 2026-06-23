xLocums Appoints William Clemmons as Director of Business Development

xLocums appoints seasoned healthcare staffing leader William Clemmons as Director of Business Development to accelerate hospital partnerships and revenue growth.
NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xLocums, a rapidly growing locum tenens staffing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of William Clemmons as Director of Business Development.
William Clemmons brings more than 20 years of senior-level experience in healthcare staffing, with a proven track record of driving substantial revenue growth, significantly expanding hospital partnerships, and building high-performing sales teams in the locum tenens and travel nursing sectors. Most recently, as Chief Sales Officer at Arc Health Staffing, he delivered dramatic growth in healthcare service revenue and profit while acquiring a large number of new hospital customers and maintaining exceptionally low account churn.
Previously, he held key leadership roles at TotalMed Staffing and AMN Healthcare, where he consistently delivered major account expansion and operational excellence in physician and provider staffing.
As Director of Business Development, William Clemmons will lead xLocums' sales and growth strategy, focusing on forging new hospital partnerships, expanding existing accounts, and driving sustainable revenue growth while ensuring exceptional service delivery and client satisfaction. "I am thrilled to join xLocums at this exciting stage of growth," said William Clemmons. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in locum tenens and healthcare staffing to build lasting partnerships with hospitals and help deliver the reliable, high-quality provider coverage they need."
About xLocums
Founded in 2023, xLocums is a premier locum tenens staffing company dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with facilities in need. Hospitals receive fully customized locum tenens staffing solutions tailored precisely to their unique needs, while providers enjoy flexible, high-quality opportunities with exceptional support.
Media Contact
Alex Rivera, xLocums, LLC, 1 (800) 365-3582, [email protected], https://xlocums.com
SOURCE xLocums, LLC
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