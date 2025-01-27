xLocums Names Alicia Calloway Executive Director to Lead Locum Tenens Staffing Expansion

Alicia's expertise in healthcare business development and her dedication to addressing staffing gaps make her an exceptional leader. Her vision will strengthen xLocums' efforts to support hospitals nationwide with innovative staffing solutions. Post this

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Alicia dedicates her time to volunteer efforts that uplift children and families in Tennessee. She currently serves as Treasurer of the Northeast Council for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY).

"Alicia's deep expertise in healthcare business development and her passion for improving healthcare access make her an exceptional leader for xLocums. Her proven ability to deliver results, foster innovation, and champion underserved communities will strengthen our efforts to bridge critical gaps in healthcare access nationwide," said a spokesperson for xLocums.

As Executive Director, Alicia will oversee xLocums' business development efforts, lead a dynamic team, and ensure the company's success in connecting healthcare providers with facilities in need. She aims to build on xLocums' commitment to excellence while driving innovative solutions that address staffing challenges across the healthcare spectrum.

"I am honored to join xLocums as Executive Director," said Mrs. Calloway. "This role allows me to combine my passion for rural and underserved healthcare advocacy with my experience in provider staffing and operational leadership. I am excited to contribute to xLocums' mission of bridging gaps in healthcare access for communities across the country."

Alicia resides in New Tazewell, Tennessee, where she continues to actively engage with community initiatives. Her leadership and advocacy efforts have earned her a reputation as a trusted voice for rural healthcare innovation and equity.

About xLocums

Founded in December 2023, xLocums is a premier locum tenens staffing company dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with facilities in need. Backed by industry expertise and a commitment to exceptional service, xLocums is poised to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare staffing industry. Hospitals can advertise for free and upload locum job ads, while job-seeking providers can discover locum opportunities, all through our secure portal.

With a vision to improve healthcare access nationwide, xLocums partners with providers and facilities to deliver innovative staffing solutions tailored to meet the needs of patients and communities.

For More Information

Media Contact

