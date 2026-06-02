xLocums Names Brianne Thackrey Executive Director to Lead Operations

"Brianne has proven to be an exceptional leader since joining xLocums. Her deep operational expertise, rapid impact, and strong leadership made her the clear choice to guide the company forward. We are thrilled to have her in this role." Post this

Following her tenure with the national physician staffing group, and before joining xLocums, Brianne served for 14 months as an independent healthcare leadership consultant, delivering strategic operations expertise to select healthcare organizations. Earlier roles at the national staffing group included Regional Manager — where she drove high hospital client satisfaction through successful physician recruiting, onboarding, and retention — and Executive Assistant to the CEO, supporting hundreds of physicians and providers across multiple states.

As Executive Director, Brianne Thackrey will oversee all aspects of xLocums' operations and provide strategic leadership across the entire company. She will drive organizational performance, ensure key performance metrics are consistently met or exceeded across all departments, and maintain high levels of satisfaction for both hospital clients and physicians/providers.

"I am honored by this appointment and excited to lead xLocums as Executive Director," said Brianne Thackrey. "Since joining in January 2025, I've been inspired by our talented team and their deep dedication to our mission of solving critical healthcare staffing challenges. I look forward to continuing the outstanding service we deliver to our current and future hospital partners and providers nationwide."

About xLocums

Founded in 2023, xLocums is a premier locum tenens staffing company dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with facilities in need. Hospitals receive fully customized locum tenens staffing solutions tailored precisely to their unique needs, while providers enjoy flexible, high-quality opportunities with exceptional support.

Media Contact

Brianne Thackrey, xLocums, 1 (800) 365-3582, [email protected], https://xlocums.com

SOURCE xLocums