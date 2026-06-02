xLocums Names Brianne Thackrey Executive Director to Lead Operations

Bringing Extensive Operational Expertise to Lead Service Excellence
NEWARK, Del., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xLocums, a rapidly growing locum tenens staffing company, is pleased to announce that Brianne Thackrey has been named Executive Director, effective March 2026.
Brianne Thackrey joined xLocums in January 2025 as Vice President of Client Services and quickly exceeded performance expectations across multiple locum tenens specialties. Prior to joining xLocums, she built more than eight years of progressive healthcare leadership experience. She spent over seven years with a national physician staffing group, most recently serving for more than two years as Vice President of Emergency & Hospital Medicine Operations. In that role, she led high-performance operational execution across multiple hospital contracts, directing regional managers and scheduling teams to consistently exceed key performance indicators (KPIs) in staffing fulfillment, placement success rates, and client satisfaction. Brianne also maintained strong executive relationships with hospital partners while optimizing provider costs and implementing innovative solutions that enhanced overall efficiency and exceeded business projections.
Following her tenure with the national physician staffing group, and before joining xLocums, Brianne served for 14 months as an independent healthcare leadership consultant, delivering strategic operations expertise to select healthcare organizations. Earlier roles at the national staffing group included Regional Manager — where she drove high hospital client satisfaction through successful physician recruiting, onboarding, and retention — and Executive Assistant to the CEO, supporting hundreds of physicians and providers across multiple states.
As Executive Director, Brianne Thackrey will oversee all aspects of xLocums' operations and provide strategic leadership across the entire company. She will drive organizational performance, ensure key performance metrics are consistently met or exceeded across all departments, and maintain high levels of satisfaction for both hospital clients and physicians/providers.
"I am honored by this appointment and excited to lead xLocums as Executive Director," said Brianne Thackrey. "Since joining in January 2025, I've been inspired by our talented team and their deep dedication to our mission of solving critical healthcare staffing challenges. I look forward to continuing the outstanding service we deliver to our current and future hospital partners and providers nationwide."
About xLocums
Founded in 2023, xLocums is a premier locum tenens staffing company dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with facilities in need. Hospitals receive fully customized locum tenens staffing solutions tailored precisely to their unique needs, while providers enjoy flexible, high-quality opportunities with exceptional support.
Media Contact
Brianne Thackrey, xLocums, 1 (800) 365-3582, [email protected], https://xlocums.com
SOURCE xLocums
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