XLR Industries Introduces the Envy Pro 2 Competition Rifle Chassis

"The Envy Pro 2 represents what XLR does best: listen to shooters, identify what matters on the clock, and engineer meaningful improvements that translate to better performance." Post this

"The Envy Pro 2 represents what XLR does best: listen to shooters, identify what matters on the clock, and engineer meaningful improvements that translate to better performance," said a spokesperson for XLR Industries. "Every update was made with purpose, from faster magazine control to improved balance options and a more natural interface behind the rifle."

Machined from solid 6061 T-6 billet aluminum and fully designed and built in the USA, the Envy Pro 2 maintains the rigidity, repeatability and modularity shooters expect from XLR while adding key updates designed to improve match performance. A lowered and extended magwell face helps prevent front bag interference with the magazine, supporting smoother feeding under pressure. An upswept magwell relief cut allows faster, more positive magazine control during high-speed reloads.

The extended forend, lengthened by more than three inches, gives competitors more usable space for bag placement, bipod positioning and internal or external weighting. A continuous full-length ARCA Swiss/RRS-LOCK dovetail provides secure mounting across the forend, while M-LOK compatibility, nose extension provisions and night vision hood provisions expand setup options for different match demands.

Ergonomic updates further refine the shooter's connection to the chassis. Redesigned grip geometry, thumb-rest provisions, thumb-rest scallops and a significantly enlarged bubble-level viewing window help support consistent hand placement, faster reference checks and better control without breaking position.

The Envy Pro 2 is compatible with trusted XLR accessories, including the C6 Buttstock, XLR Thumb Rest and Envy Pro weights, allowing existing XLR shooters to upgrade while maintaining the feel and configuration they already know.

The XLR Envy Pro 2 Chassis is available now through XLR Industries and authorized dealers.

For more information, visit xlrindustries.com/products/envy-pro-2-chassis.

About XLR Industries

XLR Industries designs and manufactures American-made rifle chassis systems, buttstocks and precision shooting accessories for competitive shooters, hunters and long-range enthusiasts. Founded in 2010 and based in Grand Junction, Colorado, XLR is committed to building rigid, modular, and performance-driven chassis systems shaped by real shooter feedback.

Media Contact

Matt Means, XLR Industries, 1 (970) 241-1807, [email protected], https://xlrindustries.com/

SOURCE XLR Industries