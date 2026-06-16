XO Marriage Now Offers Online Courses Available At No Cost To Couples And Churches Worldwide

"When couples do marriage God's way, they have a 100% chance of thriving." - Jimmy Evans Post this

At the heart of this expansion is a conviction that has defined XO Marriage from the beginning: "When couples do marriage God's way, they have a 100% chance of thriving," says Jimmy Evans, Founder of XO Marriage. The ministry believes that the challenges facing modern marriages can be solved through the timeless truth of scripture. By moving to a donation model, XO Marriage is removing financial barriers to broaden resources for today's marriages to serve couples and equip churches.

The need for accessible, biblically grounded support has never been more urgent. A 2024 Barna study found that only 14% of married parents exhibit all four markers of a truly resilient family, including shared values, healthy communication, and emotional connection. Separate research from Barna and Communio found that nearly three-quarters of American churches lack a substantive marriage ministry. XO Marriage exists to fill that gap with truth, clarity and tools rooted in God's design for marriage.

"From the beginning, this ministry has been about helping people experience the kind of marriage God designed," says Evans. As a pastor and XO Marriage Board member for over two decades, Jimmy Witcher carries "both the conviction and the clarity to lead XO Marriage into the future, continuing to reach couples and churches with truth that transforms marriages."

With Jimmy Witcher stepping into the President role, XO Marriage is building on that foundation to expand its reach. Central to this next phase is a continued commitment to making biblically grounded marriage resources available to anyone, anywhere. "XO Marriage exists to help couples experience the kind of marriage God designed, not just survive it," said Witcher. "Our focus is simple: reach more people, equip more churches, and provide real tools that help marriages thrive for generations."

XO Marriage is expanding its digital platform to offer at no-cost, structured online courses covering communication, conflict resolution, intimacy, finances, and more. These self-paced courses are designed for real-life application, ensuring couples are not just informed, but equipped to experience lasting change.

For couples ready to go deeper, XO Marriage offers a full ecosystem of support to invest in, including books rooted in Scripture and lived experience, learning webinars that deliver focused and practical insight, Marriage Intensives designed for meaningful breakthrough in a short period of time, and Vision Retreats that help couples step away from the noise and build a shared future together.

What sets XO Marriage apart is its focus on addressing the root beliefs that shape a marriage, not just surface-level behaviors. Rather than simply managing conflict, XO equips couples to understand what is actually driving it, creating space for real, lasting transformation.

As XO Marriage continues to grow, it remains committed to serving both everyday couples and church leaders as a trusted resource for building strong, lasting marriages that reflect God's design.

To access courses and resources at no cost, or to support the XO Marriage Ministry, visit XOMarriage.com.

About XO Marriage

XO Marriage exists to help couples thrive through biblical truth, practical tools, and a community of support. Funded entirely by donor generosity, XO Marriage offers no-cost online courses alongside books, learning webinars, marriage intensives, vision retreats, and church partnership Rooted in the belief that marriage is a covenant designed by God to work, XO Marriage equips couples to understand what's driving conflict and build marriages that thrive for generations.

Media Contact

Ashli Bock, 130 Agency, 1 8307399145, [email protected], https://xomarriage.com/

SOURCE XO Marriage