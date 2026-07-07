XO Marriage Releases "Made Whole" A No-cost Course And Companion Guide On Sexual Brokenness And Betrayal In Marriage By Joshua Broome

"We have experienced the redemptive power of Jesus to take a marriage that was once shattered and make it stronger, deeper, and more honest than ever before." - Joshua Broome Post this

Joshua Broome spent six years as one of the most recognized names in the pornography industry. More than a decade removed from that world, he is a marriage advocate, speaker, and author, married ten years to Hope and raising four sons in Dallas. Together, the Broomes speak from a place few can. They have lived the brokenness, and they have lived the redemption.

The need is real. According to the Barna Group, 54% of practicing Christians admit to viewing pornography at least occasionally. Within church communities, Pure Desire Ministries puts that number at 75% of men and 40% of women. Countless couples are sitting in silence, carrying wounds their marriages were never meant to bear alone. Made Whole was built for them.

"Every marriage today is living in a spiritual war zone," said Joshua Broome. "Pornography, comparison, secrecy, and temptation are not random struggles. They are strategic assaults on your intimacy, your unity, and your covenant. Too many couples are fighting alone, drowning in shame, and wondering if healing is even possible. The devastation is real. But so is hope. We have experienced the redemptive power of Jesus to take a marriage that was once shattered and make it stronger, deeper, and more honest than ever before. That is what we want for every couple who goes through Made Whole."

The course moves couples through four sessions: The War for Holiness, The Gospel and the Wounds of Betrayal, Covenant Forgiveness and Communication, and Redeemed Intimacy, all built around the Broomes' four-step framework for rebuilding trust: honesty, consistency, safety, and intimacy.

Each session pairs with the Made Whole Companion Guide, which creates space for real conversations, honest confession, and lasting transformation. With discussion prompts and a leader facilitation guide, it works in a living room or a Sunday small group. The guide helps couples fight the spiritual battle together, move from shame into transparency, practice covenant forgiveness, communicate with grace, and build rhythms that protect and deepen connection.

"Joshua and Hope have walked through real brokenness and real restoration, and they bring that hard-won wisdom to every session," said Jimmy Witcher, president of XO Marriage. "The Christ who forgives you is the same Christ who restores you. That is the promise at the heart of this guide."

Made Whole joins XO Marriage's growing library of no-cost courses on communication, conflict resolution, finances, and more, alongside books, webinars, Marriage Intensives, and Vision Retreats.

To access Made Whole and all no-cost courses, create your account at XOMarriage.com.

About Joshua and Hope Broome:

Joshua Broome knows firsthand that the Christ who forgives you is the same Christ who restores you. He spent six years as one of the most recognized names in the pornography, more than a decade later, he and his wife Hope bring hard-won wisdom and honest faith to couples carrying wounds their marriages were never meant to bear alone. Their message is simple: no matter what you have done, or what has been done to you, healing is possible. They serve with XO Marriage, where they created Made Whole: Healing, Wholeness, and Holiness in a Sex-Saturated World, a no-cost course and companion guide built for every couple sitting in silence, wondering if their marriage is too far gone. It is not. Made Whole is available at no cost at XOMarriage.com.

About XO Marriage:

XO Marriage exists to help couples thrive through biblical truth, practical tools, and community support. Funded entirely by donor generosity, XO Marriage offers no-cost courses alongside books, webinars, marriage intensives, vision retreats, and church partnerships, rooted in the belief that marriage is a covenant designed by God to work.

Media Contact

Katherine Kall, 130 Agency, 1 (310) 982-0121, [email protected], http://XOMarriage.com

SOURCE XO Marriage