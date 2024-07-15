XOXO Reece Foundation hosts Reece's 3rd Annual Birthday Bash to raise funds for local youth athletes

"With the scholarship's help, I was able to afford to travel and compete at Fargo and Duals. It helped advance my wrestling so much during my senior year and was one of the deciding factors in my continuing wrestling into college." –Jalynn Patino Post this

When: Sunday, September 1, 2023, 3:00pm until 9:00pm

Where: Firehouse Gastro Park; 321 W. Main Street, Grand Prairie 75050

What: Funds raised through a virtual silent auction will provide scholarships for

gymnasts to compete in upcoming events. Bidding opens August 25 at

http://www.32auctions.com/xoxoreece2024.

Gymnasts who would like to apply for the scholarship can fill out an application form at https://www.xoxoreece.com/scholarships.

Attendees can expect food and drinks, live music, pop-up shops and a few special

competitions.

Why: XOXO Reece formed to honor the life and legacy of Reece Shepard by supporting the missions she was passionate about, which were God, family and youth sports. We are 100% donation-based and 100% volunteer-run.

"My family was going through a really tough time financially, so getting this scholarship meant the world to us. Receiving this scholarship allowed me to continue to pursue my love for gymnastics. Gymnastics was Reece's passion, and it makes me smile to know that the money raised in her memory is helping others enjoy the sport she loved so much. This scholarship has truly made a difference in my life, and I know it will do the same for others." --Rachel Hoar

For more information, visit xoxoReece.com or https://linktr.ee/xoxoreece.

Donations: For more information about the event and to donate to the silent auction, contact [email protected].

For media requests or to schedule an interview contact Shawna McGregor at [email protected] or 917-971-7852.

