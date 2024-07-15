XOXO Reece Foundation hosts Reece's 3rd Annual Birthday Bash to raise funds for local youth athletes

Local Arlington non-profit changes student athletes' lives in three years since inception
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Getting the XOXO Reece scholarship was a big deal for me and my whole team. With the scholarship's help, I was able to afford to travel and compete at Fargo and Duals. It helped advance my wrestling so much during my senior year and was one of the deciding factors in my continuing wrestling into college. The XOXO Reece scholarship changed the game for me in so many ways." –Jalynn Patino
XOXO Reece–an Arlington-based 501c3 nonprofit focused on providing support through scholarships to help girls and boys achieve their dreams–will host its 3rd annual "Reece's Birthday Bash" on Sunday, Sept. 1. Reece was a competitive gymnast, honor roll student, and beloved daughter, sister and friend. Her life was cut tragically short when she died at 14 due to an unexplainable brain hemorrhage. Determined to keep her spirit alive, this event–which will be held on what would have been her 17th birthday–will raise funds to provide scholarships for 10 gymnasts to compete, including entry fees and other competition-related costs, such as travel and lodging. In 2023, XOXO Reece supported 4 gymnastics scholarships; 19 wrestlers sponsored for club wrestling freestyle/Greco Roman season; 18 wrestlers sponsored for summer camps; an initiative to bring D1 Wrestling to Texas; medical bills for a former wrestling team member, and much more.
When: Sunday, September 1, 2023, 3:00pm until 9:00pm
Where: Firehouse Gastro Park; 321 W. Main Street, Grand Prairie 75050
What: Funds raised through a virtual silent auction will provide scholarships for
gymnasts to compete in upcoming events. Bidding opens August 25 at
http://www.32auctions.com/xoxoreece2024.
Gymnasts who would like to apply for the scholarship can fill out an application form at https://www.xoxoreece.com/scholarships.
Attendees can expect food and drinks, live music, pop-up shops and a few special
competitions.
Why: XOXO Reece formed to honor the life and legacy of Reece Shepard by supporting the missions she was passionate about, which were God, family and youth sports. We are 100% donation-based and 100% volunteer-run.
"My family was going through a really tough time financially, so getting this scholarship meant the world to us. Receiving this scholarship allowed me to continue to pursue my love for gymnastics. Gymnastics was Reece's passion, and it makes me smile to know that the money raised in her memory is helping others enjoy the sport she loved so much. This scholarship has truly made a difference in my life, and I know it will do the same for others." --Rachel Hoar
For more information, visit xoxoReece.com or https://linktr.ee/xoxoreece.
Donations: For more information about the event and to donate to the silent auction, contact [email protected].
For media requests or to schedule an interview contact Shawna McGregor at [email protected] or 917-971-7852.
