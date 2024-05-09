XP Land Hosts the Inaugural XP Fronts at C2 Montréal to Reveal What's New and Next in the Experiential Industry, May 21-23

Speakers from Essence Ventures, Sleep No More, Netflix Is a Joke, Snap, AREA15, Bjarke Ingels Group, Brooklyn Nets, Amazon Music, and more
NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The XP Fronts, the first-ever Experiential Upfronts, will be presented by XP Land — the platform and community for the experiential industry — on May 21-23 in partnership with C2 Montréal. This agenda-setting event for experiential leaders will bring to life the dynamic ecosystem of the experiential industry with forward-looking talks and conversations, excursions, and opportunities for high-level connections.
Attendees will hear from experience makers and creators (Michael Barclay II of Essence Ventures and Abbey Londer of Netflix is a Joke), artists and technologists (Félix Lajeunesse of Felix & Paul Studios and Leah Rubin-Cadrain of Snap, Inc.), venues and spaces (Ariel Foxman of the Boston Seaport, Dan Pelson of AREA15 and Ron Goldenberg of Barclays Center / Brooklyn Nets), worldbuilders (famed architect Bjarke Ingels) and more.
"XP Land defines experiential as live storytelling of all forms, on all platforms. We created the XP Fronts to help shape the future of this booming, $2.2 trillion experiential industry," said XP Land CEO Erica Boeke. "We're bringing together the visionary leaders and creative minds who dream up, build and host the world's most awe-inspiring and meaningful experiences and events, including concerts and festivals, sports and cultural moments, summits and conferences, brand activations and retail events, attractions and immersive experiences, and so much more."
The XP Fronts program will be integrated into the first day of C2 Montréal, the award-winning creative business conference, in its 13th edition this year and held at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal. Stage programming for this themed "Experiential and Immersive" day on Tuesday, May 21 will feature thought-provoking content co-produced by XP Land and C2 Montréal.
"Our partnership with XP Land is a master class in collaboration between two organizations committed to delivering truly creative, inspiring and leading-edge programming, as well as building a guest experience that provides opportunities for exploration and discovery within our global community," says Anick Beaulieu, CEO of C2. "Hosting the XP Fronts at C2 Montréal is a highlight of our 2024 event, and a showcase for the dynamic, experientially minded city we call home."
XP Fronts pass-holders will also have access to exclusive offsites to some of Montréal's leading creative and VFX studios and to special events throughout the week.
The XP Fronts would not be possible without our partners: wonderMakr, AREA15, Investissement Québec International, Lasso Studio, Moment Factory, PHI, Rodeo FX and Studio Dease.
A full list of participating leaders includes:
- Emilie Baltz, Artist
- Michael Barclay II, Essence Ventures
- Vivian Belzaguy Hunter, Ascendance Sustainable Events
- Erica Boeke, XP Land
- Corvas Brinkerhoff, Meow Wolf and Submersive
- Ariel Foxman, Boston Seaport, WS Development
- Dr. Lee Francis IV, A Tribe Called Geek (ATCG) Media
- Mikhael Tara Garver, Culture House
- Ron Goldenberg, Barclays Center / Brooklyn Nets
- Wendy Heimann-Nunes, Nolan Heimann
- Bjarke Ingels, BIG
- Joe Killian, Killian + Company
- Félix Lajeunesse, Felix & Paul Studios
- Abbey Londer, Netflix is a Joke
- Gabriela Neves, Factory360
- Jameka Pankey, Amazon Music
- Dan Pelson, AREA15
- Jay Rinksy, Little Cinema
- Leah Rubin-Cadrain, Snap Inc.
- Lesly Simmons, Amazon
- Louisa St. Pierre, MA+ Group
- Dylan Thuras, Atlas Obscura
- Randy Weiner, Sleep No More and Queen of the Night
- Debi Wong, Re:naissance Opera
About XP Land:
XP Land is the platform built for event makers, creatives, live storytellers, bold brands, and world-building places and spaces that drive growth for the $2T+ experiential industry. Launched by industry insiders, XP Land delivers curated tools, gatherings and community, as well as best-in-class consulting that enables culture-shaping leaders and newcomers to innovate, collaborate and thrive in the YOLO economy. XP Land launched the XLIST, the 100 most creative visionaries in experiential, in 2023, and will present the XP Fronts, the first-ever experiential upfronts, during C2 Montréal, May 21-23, 2024. https://www.xp.land
About C2 Montréal:
Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier creative business event. A true playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is an immersive three-day experience taking place in a highly creative setting that attracts more than 5,000 participants from more than 60 countries and more than 30 industries. https://c2montreal.com/
