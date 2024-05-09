XP Land Hosts the Inaugural XP Fronts at C2 Montréal to Reveal What's New and Next in the Experiential Industry, May 21-23

We created the XP Fronts to help shape the future of this booming, $2.2 trillion experiential industry. Post this

"XP Land defines experiential as live storytelling of all forms, on all platforms. We created the XP Fronts to help shape the future of this booming, $2.2 trillion experiential industry," said XP Land CEO Erica Boeke. "We're bringing together the visionary leaders and creative minds who dream up, build and host the world's most awe-inspiring and meaningful experiences and events, including concerts and festivals, sports and cultural moments, summits and conferences, brand activations and retail events, attractions and immersive experiences, and so much more."

The XP Fronts program will be integrated into the first day of C2 Montréal, the award-winning creative business conference, in its 13th edition this year and held at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal. Stage programming for this themed "Experiential and Immersive" day on Tuesday, May 21 will feature thought-provoking content co-produced by XP Land and C2 Montréal.

"Our partnership with XP Land is a master class in collaboration between two organizations committed to delivering truly creative, inspiring and leading-edge programming, as well as building a guest experience that provides opportunities for exploration and discovery within our global community," says Anick Beaulieu, CEO of C2. "Hosting the XP Fronts at C2 Montréal is a highlight of our 2024 event, and a showcase for the dynamic, experientially minded city we call home."

XP Fronts pass-holders will also have access to exclusive offsites to some of Montréal's leading creative and VFX studios and to special events throughout the week.

The XP Fronts would not be possible without our partners: wonderMakr, AREA15, Investissement Québec International, Lasso Studio, Moment Factory, PHI, Rodeo FX and Studio Dease.

A full list of participating leaders includes:

Emilie Baltz , Artist

, Artist Michael Barclay II , Essence Ventures

, Essence Ventures Vivian Belzaguy Hunter , Ascendance Sustainable Events

, Ascendance Sustainable Events Erica Boeke , XP Land

, XP Land Corvas Brinkerhoff , Meow Wolf and Submersive

, Meow Wolf and Submersive Ariel Foxman , Boston Seaport, WS Development

, Boston Seaport, WS Development Dr. Lee Francis IV , A Tribe Called Geek (ATCG) Media

, A Tribe Called Geek (ATCG) Media Mikhael Tara Garver , Culture House

, Culture House Ron Goldenberg , Barclays Center / Brooklyn Nets

, Barclays Center / Brooklyn Nets Wendy Heimann-Nunes , Nolan Heimann

, Bjarke Ingels, BIG

Joe Killian , Killian + Company

, Killian + Company Félix Lajeunesse, Felix & Paul Studios

Abbey Londer , Netflix is a Joke

, Netflix is a Joke Gabriela Neves , Factory360

, Factory360 Jameka Pankey , Amazon Music

, Amazon Music Dan Pelson , AREA15

, AREA15 Jay Rinksy, Little Cinema

Leah Rubin-Cadrain , Snap Inc.

, Snap Inc. Lesly Simmons , Amazon

, Amazon Louisa St. Pierre, MA+ Group

Dylan Thuras , Atlas Obscura

, Atlas Obscura Randy Weiner , Sleep No More and Queen of the Night

, Sleep No More and Queen of the Night Debi Wong, Re:naissance Opera

About XP Land:

XP Land is the platform built for event makers, creatives, live storytellers, bold brands, and world-building places and spaces that drive growth for the $2T+ experiential industry. Launched by industry insiders, XP Land delivers curated tools, gatherings and community, as well as best-in-class consulting that enables culture-shaping leaders and newcomers to innovate, collaborate and thrive in the YOLO economy. XP Land launched the XLIST, the 100 most creative visionaries in experiential, in 2023, and will present the XP Fronts, the first-ever experiential upfronts, during C2 Montréal, May 21-23, 2024. https://www.xp.land

About C2 Montréal:

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier creative business event. A true playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is an immersive three-day experience taking place in a highly creative setting that attracts more than 5,000 participants from more than 60 countries and more than 30 industries. https://c2montreal.com/

