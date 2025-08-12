XpanseHR Launches Executive Search Practice to Help Employers Navigate Complex Leadership Hiring Challenges

New offering meets growing demand for strategic, culture-aligned executive hiring solutions
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XpanseHR, a trusted HR Management Services firm, today announced the launch of its new Executive Search Practice, designed to support organizations in meeting the challenges of hiring senior leaders in a competitive and evolving talent market.
This expansion responds to increasing demand from employers seeking a consultative, partnership-driven approach to executive hiring—one that ensures leadership talent is aligned with organizational goals, workplace culture, and long-term vision.
"We've seen firsthand how difficult it can be for organizations to find the right leadership fit, and how significantly a poor fit can affect performance and culture," said Jeff Green, Founder & CEO of XpanseHR. "Organizations today want more than transactional recruitment. They are looking for a trusted partner who brings clarity, structure, and measurable results to the executive search process, and who helps ensure the right leader is in place from the beginning."
Built on XpanseHR's consultative and high-touch approach, the new practice offers full-cycle talent acquisition and executive search services for manager, director, and executive-level roles. The firm supports employers across a wide range of industries and delivers services tailored to each client's size, structure, and stage of growth.
Core Service Areas Include:
- Executive Search: C-Level Executive Search & Leadership Recruitment
- Talent Acquisition: Strategic Talent Acquisition & Workforce Planning
- Organizational Talent Strategy: Talent Strategy & Organizational Design
- Strategic Hiring Support: Hiring Strategy & Recruitment Process Optimization
The practice is fully integrated with XpanseHR's broader HR services, providing clients with a cohesive and strategic approach to workforce planning and leadership development.
"Leadership hiring today is complex. Organizations are facing shorter hiring windows, higher expectations from candidates, and a greater need for cultural alignment," said Erika Dunkley, Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant. "Our new practice helps clients navigate these challenges by aligning executive search strategy with broader organizational goals to ensure the right leadership fit."
To learn more about XpanseHR's Talent Acquisition and Executive Search Practice, visit: https://xpansehr.com/c-level-executive-search-firm/
About XpanseHR
XpanseHR is a strategic HR partner delivering high-touch, integrated services across HR functions including talent acquisition and executive search, compliance, employee relations, compensation, and more. With a consultative, hands-on approach and deep expertise, XpanseHR helps organizations align their HR functions with business strategy and growth.
