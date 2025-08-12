XpanseHR Launches Executive Search Practice to Help Employers Navigate Complex Leadership Hiring Challenges

"Organizations today want more than transactional recruitment. They are looking for a trusted partner who brings clarity, structure, and measurable results to the executive search process, and who helps ensure the right leader is in place from the beginning." Post this

"We've seen firsthand how difficult it can be for organizations to find the right leadership fit, and how significantly a poor fit can affect performance and culture," said Jeff Green, Founder & CEO of XpanseHR. "Organizations today want more than transactional recruitment. They are looking for a trusted partner who brings clarity, structure, and measurable results to the executive search process, and who helps ensure the right leader is in place from the beginning."

Built on XpanseHR's consultative and high-touch approach, the new practice offers full-cycle talent acquisition and executive search services for manager, director, and executive-level roles. The firm supports employers across a wide range of industries and delivers services tailored to each client's size, structure, and stage of growth.

Core Service Areas Include:

Executive Search: C-Level Executive Search & Leadership Recruitment

Talent Acquisition: Strategic Talent Acquisition & Workforce Planning

Organizational Talent Strategy: Talent Strategy & Organizational Design

Strategic Hiring Support: Hiring Strategy & Recruitment Process Optimization

The practice is fully integrated with XpanseHR's broader HR services, providing clients with a cohesive and strategic approach to workforce planning and leadership development.

"Leadership hiring today is complex. Organizations are facing shorter hiring windows, higher expectations from candidates, and a greater need for cultural alignment," said Erika Dunkley, Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant. "Our new practice helps clients navigate these challenges by aligning executive search strategy with broader organizational goals to ensure the right leadership fit."

To learn more about XpanseHR's Talent Acquisition and Executive Search Practice, visit: https://xpansehr.com/c-level-executive-search-firm/

About XpanseHR

XpanseHR is a strategic HR partner delivering high-touch, integrated services across HR functions including talent acquisition and executive search, compliance, employee relations, compensation, and more. With a consultative, hands-on approach and deep expertise, XpanseHR helps organizations align their HR functions with business strategy and growth.

Media Contact

Tara Manco, XpanseHR, 1 610-614-5500, [email protected], https://xpansehr.com/

SOURCE XpanseHR