xpath.global Expands Global Mobility Services with In-House Compliance Team and AI Updates

Known for its all-in-one technology platform, xpath.global continues to enhance its solutions for tracking secondments, assignments and corporate relocation programs. Recent AI-driven updates now assist with global mobility policy references and provide chatbot support, further streamlining compliance and relocation processes.

Elena Antoneac, Co-Founder of xpath.global, emphasized the company's commitment to expanding technological capabilities while maintaining strict data security measures. "We are integrating AI strategically to enhance our platform, ensuring efficiency without compromising data integrity," she stated.

With a suite of tools covering case management, compensation packages, cost estimation, and customizable team workflows, xpath.global remains at the forefront of global mobility solutions.

Introducing in-house compliance coordination covering: Pre-departure planning, destination services, tax and social security support, immigration and visa support, ongoing assignment support and more, fulfils a long-standing business need to effectively manage employee relocations.

