xplate Launches Revolutionary Portable Fitness System on Kickstarter

"Fitness should be freeing, not dependent on a place, schedule, or subscription. xplate gives you the freedom to train anywhere, without compromise." - Austin Acri, Creator of xplate Post this

"I didn't want to replace the gym. I wanted to create something that fits into real life," said Acri. "Most people want to move, but traditional fitness setups make it complicated. We designed xplate to make real training possible anywhere, without sacrificing too much time."

xplate uses a base design with interchangeable handles and attachments, as well as weight plates, and a variable resistance training system. With its patented dovetail and tri-locking system, ergonomic design, and Pelican-style case, xplate delivers a full range of workouts without racks, machines, or wasted space. The resistance band anchors and pulley add-on expand training options even further, making it equally effective for strength, rehab, and mobility work. The xplate App, with over 150 guided workouts, will be free to all Kickstarter backers.

Precision-machined from 100% solid metal and finished with a military-grade ceramic coating, xplate is designed to feel premium in your hands and to endure for years to come. There's no plastic, no glue — just a highly thoughtful design with a luxury aesthetic.

The brand is kicking off with a limited Kickstarter campaign, giving early believers a chance to preorder the commercial-ready version before it hits the public market. Pre-order now to snag Early Bird deals: pr.go2.fund/xplate

xplate has already caught the attention of fitness leaders and received strong positive feedback from the founders of TRX and Hammer Strength. The product also holds a U.S. utility patent, with international patents underway.

About xplate

xplate is a next-generation fitness company reimagining how people train. Founded by athletes and engineers, the brand's mission is to make real strength training portable, accessible, and built to last. With premium materials, modular design, and a commitment to simplicity, xplate is redefining what it means to move anywhere, anytime.

[email protected], xplate.fit

