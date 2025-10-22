xplate Launches Revolutionary Portable Fitness System on Kickstarter

xplate transforms the popular barbell plate workout into a complete modular gym. Built from aerospace-grade materials and engineered by athletes, it combines multiple tools into one compact and portable system for real resistance anywhere.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness has finally caught up to real life. Introducing xplate, a modular strength-training system that transforms the popular barbell plate workout into a complete gym you can take anywhere. Designed to meet the demands of athletes, busy professionals, and everyday fitness seekers, xplate combines the functionality of a kettlebell, double kettle, curl bars, and resistance band system — all in a single modular platform built to last a lifetime.
xplate's founder, Austin Acri, is a spinal orthopedics engineer who spent years pursuing a vision: make strength training more accessible, portable, and time-efficient.
"I didn't want to replace the gym. I wanted to create something that fits into real life," said Acri. "Most people want to move, but traditional fitness setups make it complicated. We designed xplate to make real training possible anywhere, without sacrificing too much time."
xplate uses a base design with interchangeable handles and attachments, as well as weight plates, and a variable resistance training system. With its patented dovetail and tri-locking system, ergonomic design, and Pelican-style case, xplate delivers a full range of workouts without racks, machines, or wasted space. The resistance band anchors and pulley add-on expand training options even further, making it equally effective for strength, rehab, and mobility work. The xplate App, with over 150 guided workouts, will be free to all Kickstarter backers.
Precision-machined from 100% solid metal and finished with a military-grade ceramic coating, xplate is designed to feel premium in your hands and to endure for years to come. There's no plastic, no glue — just a highly thoughtful design with a luxury aesthetic.
The brand is kicking off with a limited Kickstarter campaign, giving early believers a chance to preorder the commercial-ready version before it hits the public market. Pre-order now to snag Early Bird deals: pr.go2.fund/xplate
xplate has already caught the attention of fitness leaders and received strong positive feedback from the founders of TRX and Hammer Strength. The product also holds a U.S. utility patent, with international patents underway.
xplate is a next-generation fitness company reimagining how people train. Founded by athletes and engineers, the brand's mission is to make real strength training portable, accessible, and built to last. With premium materials, modular design, and a commitment to simplicity, xplate is redefining what it means to move anywhere, anytime.
