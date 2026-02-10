Xplifi Announces Growth Investment for Product Development Adds Three New Board Members

"Our mission is to solve that problem by delivering high-quality, ICP-aligned leads for the MSP at a price point that is far more efficient than doing it on their own." Post this

The new board members include David Murphy, Tasos Tsolakis, and Bob Kocis.

David Murphy is one of Silicon Valley's most highly regarded leaders with over 30 years of experience in executive and board roles, driving market adoption and disruptive growth. David has spent the last several years in private equity as an operating partner at firms such as Thoma Bravo, TPG, Garnett Helfrich, and Sunstone Partners.

Tasos Tsolakis will join the board, using his deep expertise to support product development. He currently serves as Chairman of JSI. Previously, Tasos served as SVP of Global Service Delivery at Continuum.

Bob Kocis is a three-time CRO and former Chief Revenue Officer of Continuum, serving the MSP community. He is currently an Executive Advisor for enterprise software leader Aptean; prior to that, he was their President and COO.

"MSPs are focused on delivering technology solutions to their customers. They don't have the time, budget, or in-house expertise to handle marketing functions like lead generation and nurturing," said Murphy. "Our mission is to solve that problem by delivering high-quality, ICP-aligned leads for the MSP at a price point that is far more efficient than doing it on their own."

Xplifi's product roadmap is centered on building an intelligent growth platform for MSPs. The roadmap emphasizes key integrations and AI to unify data and insights, advanced account-based marketing (ABM) for more precise targeting, and deploying a custom MSP Sales Coach that will accelerate predictable sales pipeline and revenue.

"We are excited to welcome three industry leaders to Xplifi's Board of Directors," said John McCallum, CEO of Xplifi. "Their experience will help accelerate our vision for an AI-driven Lead-as-a-Service platform, advancing innovation across our portal and enabling us to deliver increasing value and measurable growth for our customers."

"Xplifi MSP helps us streamline marketing, improve ROI, and scale faster," said Raul Zayas, CEO of ZTek Solutions. "We're seeing more qualified conversations with the right prospects, which is exactly what MSPs need to grow."

About Xplifi

Xplifi is a purpose-built Lead as a Service (LaaS) platform that helps Managed Service Providers grow through intelligent lead generation and management. With AI at its core, Xplifi helps MSPs identify, target, and connect with their ideal customers—faster, smarter, and more affordably. Learn more about how Xplifi works.

Media Contact

Courtney Riggio, Xplifi LLC, 1 7246300944, [email protected], www.xplifi.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Xplifi LLC