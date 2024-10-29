Xplora Technologies and AT&T Collaborate to Make Award-Winning Kids Smartwatch Available Just In Time for the Holiday Season

"The X6Play brings together the best of safety, technology and entertainment in one package," said Joe Mosele, VP, AT&T Connected Solutions. Post this

Designed with safety, fun and learning in mind, the X6Play is the perfect gift for tech-savvy kids with peace-of-mind for parents. The X6Play offers a combination of entertainment, learning and safety – wrapped up in a stylish, kid-friendly design. Supported by AT&T's robust network, the X6Play will ensure seamless connectivity, making it easier for parents to stay connected with their children throughout the day.

It's the must-have gift for children this holiday season, keeping them engaged and connected while offering peace of mind to parents. The X6Play also comes with a variety of colorful frames and loops and easy-to-use features, that keep it fresh long after the holidays have passed.

Key Features of the X6Play Kids Smartwatch:

Voice and Messaging: The smartwatch allows for voice calls and text messaging, providing a simple and secure way for children to stay in touch with their parents and approved contacts.

Real-Time GPS Tracking: Parents can track their child's location in real-time.

Activity Tracking: Encourages a healthy lifestyle by tracking steps and physical activity, while motivating kids to stay active by rewarding them through Xplora's own Activity Platform.

Safe Zones: Parents can set up safe zones and receive alerts when their child enters or leaves these designated areas.

Durable and Child-Friendly Design: Built to withstand the active lifestyle of kids, with a comfortable and easy-to-use interface.

"Combining our expertise in creating kid-friendly technology with AT&T's reliable network ensures that the X6Play can give more kids the freedom to explore and parents peace of mind" said Sten Kirkbak, CEO of Xplora Technologies Inc.

"The X6Play brings together the best of safety, technology and entertainment in one package," said Joe Mosele, VP, AT&T Connected Solutions. "Parents will appreciate the security and connectivity features, while kids will love the games, activity tracker and cool design. It's the perfect balance for today's tech-savvy generation."

The X6Play is available with AT&T connectivity starting today. Xplora will use the cloud-based AT&T Control Center management platform to easily deploy and manage the connectivity for its customers.

To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase the X6Play leading up to the holiday season will receive special promotional offers and discounts.

To learn more about Xplora and the X6Play kids' smartwatch, please visit https://shop.myxplora.com/products/x6play.

About Xplora Technologies Inc.

Xplora Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of smart devices and services for children. Founded with a mission to give children a safe and engaging introduction to the digital world, Xplora's award-winning products are designed to keep kids active, safe, and connected.

Media Contact

Sten Kirkbak (CEO), Xplora Technologies Inc., 888-808-4465, [email protected], https://shop.myxplora.com/

