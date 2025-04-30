Xpress Wellness Appoints David Pyle as Chief Executive Officer

"Healthcare delivery is evolving rapidly, and expanding access in underserved communities is more critical than ever," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "I'm honored to lead Xpress Wellness in extending affordable, high-quality care where it's needed most." Post this

"Expanding access to healthcare in underserved communities is one of the most urgent opportunities in the U.S. healthcare market today," said Jason Slocum, Managing Director in Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "David's leadership and track record of scaling high-performance healthcare organizations make him uniquely suited to drive Xpress Wellness' next phase of growth and impact."

Pyle joins Xpress Wellness following senior leadership roles at Gastro Care Partners, Solis Mammography, and Adeptus Health, where he successfully built and scaled hundreds of ambulatory and specialty healthcare centers across multiple states. Xpress Wellness plans to increase access by identifying care gaps in the markets it serves and delivering accessible, affordable, high-quality, patient-centered care.

Currently, Xpress Wellness operates 71 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. With new clinic openings planned for 2025 and beyond, Xpress Wellness remains committed to expanding its impact, strengthening care delivery, and redefining healthcare access for rural and suburban America under Pyle's leadership.

"Healthcare delivery is evolving rapidly—and expanding access in traditionally underserved communities is more critical than ever," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "I'm honored to join Xpress Wellness at this pivotal moment and lead a growth strategy that builds on our strengths, extends our reach, and delivers high-quality, affordable care to the communities that need it most."

Pyle holds an MBA in Brand Management from Southern Methodist University and a BBA in Management from Baylor University. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for driving innovation, operational rigor, and sustainable growth in high-demand healthcare sectors.

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality healthcare, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit xpresswellnessurgentcare.com.

About Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience.

The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives seeks to invest in thematic climate transition and inclusive growth opportunities by backing companies that have an impact in these two areas. The leadership and broader team bring decades of combined experience, broad investment knowledge across the sustainability landscape and a proprietary corporate network of sustainability leaders from global corporations – all supported by the broader resources of Goldman Sachs.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.

