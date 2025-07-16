Xpress Wellness expands executive team to lead next phase of growth and rural health care access

"As we grow, we're creating more than clinics; we're building a durable, mission-driven organization," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. Post this

"As we grow, we're creating more than clinics; we're building a durable, mission-driven organization," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "Joe and Traci bring the leadership, expertise and heart that will help Xpress Wellness scale responsibly while staying rooted in our purpose. Their work will directly impact both our people and our patients, especially as we deepen our presence across Texas under the Integrity Wellness brand."

As Chief Financial Officer, Alegre will lead the organization's finance, accounting, revenue cycle and managed care contracting, serving as a key advisor to the leadership team in driving mission-aligned growth. He brings two decades of financial leadership across dental, surgical and post-acute sectors, including CFO roles at Oral Surgery Partners and West Coast Dental.

"We're building a financial strategy, not just a strong balance sheet, that enables better care and better outcomes for the communities we serve," said Alegre. "Xpress Wellness brings a clear sense of purpose to its growth, and I look forward to supporting its next chapter with discipline, insight and integrity."

As Chief People Officer, Bowen will oversee core human resources functions including recruiting, career development, training and continuing education, while leading efforts to strengthen employee engagement. By creating a culture that supports team member growth and long-term career advancement at Xpress Wellness, Bowen will shape a people-first organization. She brings decades of HR leadership experience across multiple industries, including a previous tenure alongside Xpress Wellness CEO David Pyle at Adeptus Health, where she helped the company become recognized as one of the best places to work in health care.

"My focus is on elevating the workplace experience where people feel valued, supported and inspired to grow," said Bowen. "At Xpress Wellness, our people are our strength. When we invest in them, we're investing in the quality of care our communities receive."

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit xpresswellnessurgentcare.com.

About Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience.

The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives seeks to invest in thematic climate transition and inclusive growth opportunities by backing companies that have an impact in these two areas. The leadership and broader team bring decades of combined experience, broad investment knowledge across the sustainability landscape and a proprietary corporate network of sustainability leaders from global corporations – all supported by the broader resources of Goldman Sachs.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.

Media Contact

