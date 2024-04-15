Xpress Wellness, LLC acquires three new urgent care clinics in Texas, helping to expand access to convenient, high quality care in north central Texas.

The Affordacare clinics in these three communities are a great fit with our current Texas-based, Integrity Urgent Care model. We are excited to add Stephenville, Granbury, and a second clinic in Wichita Falls to expand our geographic footprint in Texas. Post this

"The Affordacare clinics in these three communities are a great fit with our current Texas-based, Integrity Urgent Care model," said Grant Asay, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "We are excited to add Stephenville, Granbury and a second clinic in Wichita Falls to expand our geographic footprint in Texas. We look forward to offering additional health care services in these communities and integrating the great teams already in place."

All three clinics will maintain their current operating hours of Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m, offering all traditional urgent care services including onsite lab and x-ray, a full line of occupational medicine services.

No appointments are necessary, so you can walk into the clinic to be seen or you can save your place in line on our website,"

In addition to traditional urgent care services, all Integrity Urgent Care clinics offer a full line of Occupational Medicine Services, which includes treatment of work-related injuries, DOT and non-DOT physicals, drug screens and a host of other employment health screenings.

Integrity also offers virtual care options to connect patients with our medical professionals, no matter where they are–at home, in the office, or somewhere in between.

Integrity Urgent Care is a certified VA Urgent Care Provider and accepts TRICARE, TriWest and VA benefits. Integrity also accepts most major commercial insurances including: Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare and Medicare.

Integrity Urgent Care is part of the Xpress Wellness LLC family. Since opening their first clinic in 2014, Xpress Wellness has become a leading provider of urgent care and occupational medicine services across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Xpress Wellness is committed to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to rural and underserved communities. As part of this commitment, Xpress Wellness now operates over 50 urgent care clinics across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas (Xpress Wellness Urgent Care–KS and OK; Integrity Urgent Care–TX). Xpress Wellness now offers a wide range of additional medical services including behavioral health counseling and medication management, primary care, women's health, and facility-based services. For more information about Integrity Urgent Care and Xpress Wellness, visit integrityuc.com and xpwell.com

Media Contact

Kerstin Olson, Xpress Wellness, LLC, 1 405-445-1210 1110, [email protected], https://xpresswellnessurgentcare.com

SOURCE Xpress Wellness, LLC