Xpress Wellness Opens First and Only Urgent Care Clinic in Mannford, Okla.

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "Mannford serves as a hub for families, schools and small communities across western Creek County, yet residents have had no dedicated urgent care clinic until now. Our new location on Trower Boulevard means they no longer have to drive into Sapulpa or Tulsa for walk-in care — and with extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."

The Mannford urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Mannford and surrounding Creek County communities with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across the region," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Mannford is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com/Mannford or call 539-357-2499.

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visitXpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

Adam Belmont, Xpress Wellness, 1 972-922-3129, [email protected], XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com

