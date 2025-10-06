Xpress Wellness Opens First and Only Urgent Care Clinic in Mannford, Okla.

Mannford's first urgent care clinic offers less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit
MANNFORD, Okla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xpress Wellness, a leading provider of urgent care, virtual primary care and occupational medicine services across rural and suburban communities, opened its newest clinic in Mannford, Oklahoma. Located at 280 Trower Blvd. off State Highway 51 near Keystone Lake, the clinic offers convenient access for families across Creek County and surrounding lake communities, from Terlton and Lawrence Creek to nearby Sand Springs and Cleveland.
The Mannford location increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include pediatric urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine and STI screening and treatment. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.
Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.
"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "Mannford serves as a hub for families, schools and small communities across western Creek County, yet residents have had no dedicated urgent care clinic until now. Our new location on Trower Boulevard means they no longer have to drive into Sapulpa or Tulsa for walk-in care — and with extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."
The Mannford urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.
"Our team is ready to serve the Mannford and surrounding Creek County communities with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across the region," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Mannford is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com/Mannford or call 539-357-2499.
About Xpress Wellness
Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visitXpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.
