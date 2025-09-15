Xpress Wellness Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Collinsville, Okla

"It's a privilege to open Collinsville's newest urgent care clinic, where families, students, and local businesses now have access to walk-in care close to home – eliminating the need to drive into Tulsa or Owasso." Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "It's a privilege to open Collinsville's newest urgent care clinic, where families, students, and local businesses now have access to walk-in care close to home – eliminating the need to drive into Tulsa or Owasso. With extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."

The Collinsville urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Collinsville community with the high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across the region," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Collinsville is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com/Collinsville or call 918-202-2302.

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

