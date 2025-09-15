Xpress Wellness Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Collinsville, Okla

Collinsville's newest urgent care clinic offers less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit
COLLINSVILLE, Okla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xpress Wellness, a leading provider of urgent care, virtual primary care and occupational medicine services across rural and suburban communities, opened its newest clinic in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Located at 5688 E. 146th St., just off Highway 75, Xpress Wellness will conveniently serve the Collinsville, Skiatook and nearby northeast Oklahoma communities.
The Collinsville location increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include pediatric urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine and STI screening and treatment. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.
Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.
"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "It's a privilege to open Collinsville's newest urgent care clinic, where families, students, and local businesses now have access to walk-in care close to home – eliminating the need to drive into Tulsa or Owasso. With extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."
The Collinsville urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.
"Our team is ready to serve the Collinsville community with the high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across the region," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Collinsville is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com/Collinsville or call 918-202-2302.
About Xpress Wellness
Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.
