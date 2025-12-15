Xpress Wellness Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Edmond, Okla.

"Edmond continues to grow as a destination for education, commerce, and community life. We're proud to expand access to walk-in healthcare right where people live and work," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "Home to the University of Central Oklahoma and a vibrant mix of families and professionals, Edmond continues to grow as a destination for education, commerce, and community life. We're proud to expand access to walk-in healthcare right where people live and work."

The Edmond urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Edmond community with the high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across the region," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Edmond is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com/Edmond or call 405-531-3835.

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

